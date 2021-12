Well alrighty! Actors Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner hit up the red carpet in NYC looking fly as hell! It was a special screening event held at the AMC Lincoln Square Theaters last night. The stars show up in complete style! Hailee said in an interviewing that during filming her and Jeremy got to bond and learn a lot about each other. The movie Hawkeye premieres this week, November 24 on Disney +, take a peek at her purple suit inside that she looked fantastic in! And did you see that hint of purple eyeshadow, stunning! She definitely stood out on the red carpet and I can’t wait to see more of her looks! I also have details on the designer she wore. Have a blessed day everyone!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO