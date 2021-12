Because of the compassion and hard work of Reese Grandelli, many more families will once again be able to enjoy a special Thanksgiving meal. Ten-year-old Reese, the daughter of Nicole and Casey Grandelli and a student at Mooresville Intermediate School, sent out a letter to family and friends and then put it out on social media asking for support of her annual Grandelli Turkey Drive so she could in turn help others in the community who are in need by donating to FeedNC.

MOORESVILLE, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO