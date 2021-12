The Wyoming Department of Education is seeking public comment on an amendment to the state’s plan for federal accountability. The public will be able to comment on the amendment through December 24. The proposed amendment would incorporate several changes to Wyoming’s federal accountability plan, including changes to the methods for identifying schools for Targeted Support and Improvement and Additional Targeted Support; alignment of the career readiness measure to the federal Career and Technical Education law, Perkins V; updates to the process for identifying students as English learners and changes to the use of state set-aside funds for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers through a new needs assessment.

