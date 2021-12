Supply chain issues mean many retailers are struggling to keep shelves stocked for the holiday. With shortages affecting the entire world, Black Friday sales might not be as hot as they once were. One thing that isn't being hit as hard is the secondary market. So if you're shopping for gifts this year, consider buying them second-hand. Like at Abt Electronics, where you can find up to 45% off open-box, returns or display items. This LG soundbar is only $148 (reg. $277) and so is this Garmin Vivoactive 4S. Free shipping is available on most items.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO