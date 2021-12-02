Photos: Scenes from the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting

There's a good chance that you feel like a black Christmas tree does not scream festive fun, but this trendy decor piece can be just as merry as your traditional pine tree. Black Christmas trees have been rising in popularity for the past few years now, and we don't see them going anywhere anytime soon. If you think, though, that this Christmas tree demands a dark and gloomy decor palette, think again. People everywhere have taken their black Christmas trees and decorated them with a modern and festive flair.

