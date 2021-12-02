Photos: Scenes from the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting

A crowd was told to redo its applause after President Biden showed up late to a Christmas tree lighting. The president and first lady were introduced at the Christmas tree lighting ceremony by LL Cool J, but the crowd waited nearly two minutes for the couple to come out. A...
When you go shopping for your Christmas tree this season, you may go with the family, a group of friends, or maybe make a date night out of it (wink wink), but wouldn’t it be somewhat embarrassing if you roll up to the Christmas tree farm and someone out-dresses you?
We recently put out the call for Christmas tree pics, and wow what a response we got. It is fascinating to look at how everyone decorate their trees, what kind of tree they get, and what they put on top of it. It really shows a lot about their personality, and most importantly, it totally gets you in the holiday spirit.
For years, memories of Lisa Gavigan’s father have been scattered across her Lower Township home in the form of Christmas trees. He would plant them after the tree served its purpose during the holidays. Some took and grew and some didn’t, Gavigan said, but she distinctly remembers three of them. Two were planted in front of her home — one toppled over during a storm and the other had to be cut down due to disease.
There's a good chance that you feel like a black Christmas tree does not scream festive fun, but this trendy decor piece can be just as merry as your traditional pine tree. Black Christmas trees have been rising in popularity for the past few years now, and we don't see them going anywhere anytime soon. If you think, though, that this Christmas tree demands a dark and gloomy decor palette, think again. People everywhere have taken their black Christmas trees and decorated them with a modern and festive flair.
Thousands of people gathered in Midtown on Wednesday to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree light up. The crowds returned after the ceremony was mostly virtual last year; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports. via CBS New York. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's food scene with his Wife and the...
People from around New York — and around the world — packed into Rockefeller Plaza on Wednesday night, for one of the city’s most beloved holiday traditions. Crowds returned to see the Rockefeller Tree lighting in person, after the ceremony was closed to the public last year due to the pandemic.
The centerpiece of Yuletide decor, the Christmas tree is an essential part of the holidays. Serving as the centerpiece for presents, get-togethers and memory-making, the Christmas tree is the backdrop to a bevy of celebrations during the season. Before you set it up this year, take stock of your tree and see if it’s time for a decoration upgrade.
Carrie Underwood dressed to impress while performing at the Rockefeller Center tree lighting in New York City. The 89th annual ceremony, which incorporates the lighting of the massive world-famous tree, included performances by Harry Connick Jr. and Brad Paisley, among others.
The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage to perform “Let There Be Peace,” wearing a glamorous ensemble. The musician donned a dark red dress, which featured a sequined top and ruffled skirt. The statement piece was elegantly paired with crystal drop earrings to create a dazzling holiday outfit.
BETHLEHEM, West Bank (Reuters) - Residents lit up a giant Christmas tree outside Bethlehem’s Church of the Nativity on Saturday, hoping that a new coronavirus variant doesn’t ruin another holiday season in the traditional birthplace of Jesus. The Palestinian city in the Israeli-occupied West Bank was all but closed last...
‘Tis the season! Celebrities are getting in the holiday spirit by decorating their 2021 home Christmas trees and sharing the gorgeous results with their fans. A number of stars began early, getting their tree up and ready by Thanksgiving. Actress Gabrielle Union and her husband, retired NBA legend Dwyane Wade, were already in the holiday spirit on turkey day, posing in front of their tree while wishing Instagram followers, “Happy Thanksgiving from the Wades.” Their tree featured exclusively red decorations with ornaments in various shapes and sizes, and tiny white lights.
In addition to being long-lasting and convenient, artificial Christmas trees come in unique colors that you can't find in a farm or lot. Eye-catching without being garish, rose gold is a popular color for those wanting a distinctive tree, and there are many options to choose from.
The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in west London has opened its Christmas trail, taking visitors on a 1.7-mile after-dark experience. Trees decorated with lights and illuminated artist installations provide a festive atmosphere at the horticultural site. The trail includes 14 installations and three light shows.
Christmas trees of the past looked a lot different than they do today. Some of the vintage decorations we used to have were so, so beautiful (think Shiny Brite ornaments). Some were a little creepy (think knee-hugger elves.) Others were a little, well, messy. (We do not miss that tinsel that went everywhere.)
It's time to make your home feel cozy for Christmas, and no truly spirited scene is set without the warmth and comforting scent of a seasonal candle. We picked 10 of our favorites up for grabs this year that feature both classic and less traditional scent profiles, beautiful packaging, and great burn times for creating maximum cheer around the holidays.
The National Museum of the Great Lakes will be selling live Christmas trees on December 4 during their annual Christmas Tree Ship event. In partnership with Geo Gradel Company, visitors can watch Santa Claus and a boatload of Christmas trees navigate the Maumee River via Facebook Live or in-person from the decorated tugboat docks behind the museum around 1pm. After their arrival, each 5-7 ft tall tree will be available for pickup and you might even be able to take a photo with Santa.
