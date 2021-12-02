Stars arrive at 'The Witcher' season 2 premiere

Squid Game and Hellbound have both been beaten in Netflix's weekly top 10 TV shows ranking by a surprise series – The Queen of Flow. The second season of the crime telenovela, titled La Reina del Flow in Spanish, took the top spot in Netflix's non-English TV show ranking for the week of November 22 – 28, pushing Hellbound down to second place and Squid Game to third. The Queen of Flow was watched for a massive 69,030,000 hours, while the top English TV show, True Story, had 48,850,000 hours viewed. That means The Queen of Flow season 2 clocks in as the most popular Netflix series of the week overall.
Comments / 0