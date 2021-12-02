Stars arrive at 'The Witcher' season 2 premiere

When you’re a Witcher, not everyone or everything is going to be happy to see you. Especially if it’s a monster. Netflix has released a new preview clip from The Witcher season 2, but Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivera has little to be thankful for in this scene. Geralt may be one of the best monster hunters on the Continent, but even he can be outmatched from time to time. And in this case, not even magical weapons are enough to put down this beast.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO