Tree clearing at 167 N. Ridgewood Rd.

Ridgewood NJ, December 3, 2021 – Downtown for the Holidays Ridgewood Christmas Tree lighting . Downtown for the Holidays Presents “Trucks on Holiday”– 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Sponsored by The Ridgewood Chamber of Commerce –This year’s theme of “Trucks on Holiday” is for the young and young at heart! Village vehicles will be on display and decorated for the holidays, on both the east side and west side of the Central Business District. Take a stroll through the pedestrian tunnel at the train station, to easily enjoy all of the events. Gaze and take pictures at the beautiful lit trees (located at Memorial Park at Van Neste Square, at the intersection of East Ridgewood Avenue and Broad Street, and at the train station parking lot). There will also be s’mores at Memorial Park at Van Neste Square, music and merriment on the streets, see the “Grinch”, wave to Santa in his cart, and ride the trackless train. East Ridgewood Avenue will be closed down to vehicles from North Maple Avenue to Broad Street beginning at 4:30 p.m., which will create a pedestrian plaza. The west side parking area at Garber Square, will also be closed to vehicles. Enjoy our small businesses and eateries before, during or after this annual event.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO