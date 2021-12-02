Police arrest Captain Smart

ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca police arrested Richard Knapp, 34, of Ithaca and charged him with menacing a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. Police responded to a building alarm at a commercial business on Cherry Street at 10:19 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers allegedly found Knapp inside the building and armed with a knife. According to police, Knapp refused to comply with officers’ orders to drop the knife and exit the business. Additional resources were requested from the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team and the Ithaca-Tompkins Crisis Negotiations Team.
