ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hints from Heloise: Holiday fire safety list

Temple Daily Telegram
 3 days ago

Between festive activities and family gatherings, the holiday season can get hectic and rushed. So take note of these important fire safety hints that every family member should know. 1. Establish...

www.tdtnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

D.C. Fire Chief gives safety advice ahead of holiday cooking

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — With Thanksgiving coming up later this week, some will be cooking more than usual. John Donnelly, the Chief of District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services, provided some safety tips that can help prevent fire. Chief Donnelly said Thanksgiving is the peak time for home cooking fires, with more than three […]
WASHINGTON, DC
ABC6.com

Fire officials, NFPA, offer cooking safety tips ahead of holiday season

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WLNE)- Fire officials from the Raynham and Taunton Fire Departments are advising the public to cook safely this holiday season. The National Fire Prevention Association said that Thanksgiving is the peak for home cooking fires. Those planning on cooking should follow the following guidelines to ensure safety:. Never...
RAYNHAM, MA
WDEA AM 1370

Thanksgiving Safety Tips from the Ellsworth Fire Department

Thanksgiving is Thursday, November 25th, and unfortunately it's a day that results in quite a few calls to 9-1-1 because of home cooking fires. In fact Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires. Local fire departments are just a phone call to 9-1-1 away, but the Ellsworth Fire Department offers these safety tips.
ELLSWORTH, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Safety#Cooking#Christmas Lights
santaclaritamagazine.com

Message from the City Manager Ken Striplin Holiday Shopping Safety

We are in the home stretch of the holiday season. I hope you have made plans to safely celebrate with family and friends. I also want to encourage you to keep safety in mind when shopping for that perfect gift for your loved ones. Whether you are heading to Westfield...
POLITICS
kmmo.com

STATE FIRE MARSHALL REMINDS RESIDENTS ABOUT FIRE SAFETY OVER THE HOLIDAYS

More Missourians are expected to travel and gather together this year for larger Thanksgiving and holiday celebrations after a quieter holiday season in 2020 because of COVID-19. State Fire Marshal Tim Bean is advising families to reduce the risk of fires as we enter the five-week period of elevated fire...
MARSHALL, MO
wschronicle.com

Expert reveals top tips on fire safety during the holiday season

As we approach the festive season, people become more adventurous in the kitchen with Christmas gatherings beginning to take priority. Now that homes are lit with Christmas lights and candles and delicious seasonal dishes are cooking on the stove, fire safety is an increasing concern. To diminish the fire risks...
Midland Daily News

Midland Fire Department offers safety tips on holiday lights, decorations

Decorating homes and businesses with holiday lights and decorations is a long-standing tradition around holidays. Unfortunately, these same decorations may increase the chances of fire. Based on National Fire Protection Association data, on average, one of every 32 reported home fires that began with a Christmas tree resulted in a...
MIDLAND, MI
kwhi.com

BRENHAM FIRE OFFICIALS ENCOURAGE SAFETY DURING HOLIDAY SEASON

The arrival of Thanksgiving means the holidays are officially here, and the Brenham Fire Department wants to make sure families do everything they can to avoid an accident and an emergency phone call. Interim Fire Chief Roger Williams says being mindful while in the kitchen during Thanksgiving is extremely important....
BRENHAM, TX
FUN 107

New Bedford Firefighter Offers Holiday Fire Safety Tips

Last Thanksgiving, while most of us were enjoying time with our family, virtually the entirety of the New Bedford Fire Department and first responders, along with mutual aid from Acushnet, Dartmouth, and Fairhaven, were responding to a raging fire that had engulfed multiple homes. Thanks to the heroics of our...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
mymoinfo.com

Fire Agencies Stressing Cooking Safety this Thanksgiving Holiday

(Jefferson County) While law enforcement agencies are focused on the increase in travel and possible drunk drivers during the Thanksgiving holiday period, fire agencies are concerned with cooking safety. That’s especially true if you plan on deep frying your turkey according Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet. Gaudet goes...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Temple Daily Telegram

Hints from Heloise: Taking a family trip?

If you are traveling, be aware of and follow COVID-19 protocols for your family’s safety. When you leave the hotel to begin your day, use your cellphone to snap a picture of all family members and send it to each family member’s cellphone. If someone becomes separated or lost, the picture can be shown to guards or police.You can have everyone wear the same color T-shirt or baseball cap, so it will be easy to spot a family member who has wandered off.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WNCT

Onslow County gives holiday fire safety tips to homeowners

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The months of December, January and February are peak fire months for house fires. Onslow County Fire Marshall Brian Kelly said there are a few important ways to keep your home safe during the holidays. Marshall says it’s important to make sure candles have a safe shroud around them, making sure […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
classichits106.com

Red Cross offers safety tips to prevent house fires over the holidays

CHICAGO – The American Red Cross is offering safety tips to prevent house fires over the holidays. They suggest besides testing your smoke detectors each month, that you should also use caution when heating your home, especially with space heaters. They say if you must use one, place it on a level, hard and non-flammable surface, and away from bedding and drapes. The Red Cross also suggests you turn it off every time you leave the room or go to sleep, and you should never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home. Authorities say a fire can get out of control in a home in less than two minutes, and that getting out quickly is the difference between survival and tragedy.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy