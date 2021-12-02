Hints from Heloise: Holiday fire safety list

CHICAGO – The American Red Cross is offering safety tips to prevent house fires over the holidays. They suggest besides testing your smoke detectors each month, that you should also use caution when heating your home, especially with space heaters. They say if you must use one, place it on a level, hard and non-flammable surface, and away from bedding and drapes. The Red Cross also suggests you turn it off every time you leave the room or go to sleep, and you should never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home. Authorities say a fire can get out of control in a home in less than two minutes, and that getting out quickly is the difference between survival and tragedy.

