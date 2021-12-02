Dear Annie: Left out of family fun

Grade: C- Based on the 2016 Tony Award-winning play and written and directed by playwright Stephen Karam, “The Humans” is like the unfunniest version of the Addams Family that you have ever seen. Meet the Blakes of Scranton, PA. Or, if you have any sense, don’t. Erik Blake (Richard Jenkins) struggles to maneuver the wheelchair containing his aged mother Momo (June Squibb), whose mind has been hollowed out by dementia. He gets her into the depressing, if also large Downtown Manhattan apartment of his daughter Brigid (Beanie Feldstein) and her boyfriend Richard (Steven Yeun). The place is the Overlook Hotel of the film, if the Overlook Hotel were a downtown New York City prewar duplex with dodgy electricals and grotesquely swollen paint blisters full of unspeakable matter leaking from God knows where. The entire structure is like a ticking time bomb, dramatically and in reality.

