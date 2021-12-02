ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The TorinoFilmLab’s 14th Meeting Event announces its champions

By Vittoria Scarpa
Cover picture for the articleHeaded for countries as far removed as Finland and China, the four production awards (totalling €170,000) associated with the TorinoFilmLab’s 14th Meeting Event have now been handed out, rounding off the annual calendar of activities organised by the Turin-based lab, which returned to a physical edition this year - between 29...

15 projects selected for the prestigious Work in Progress section of Les Arcs

After first revealing its program (read the article), the selection of 18 projects taking part in the Co-Production Villages (news) and the eight participants of its Talent Village, Les Arcs Film Festival (whose 13th edition will unfold from 11 to 18 December) has unveiled the list of 15 films currently in post-production selected for the Work in Progress (WiP) section of its Industry Village, which will take place on Sunday 12 December. It is a highly anticipated event, since previous editions unveiled the first images of, among others, five titles selected this year in Cannes (Lamb.
30 projects took to the stage at the 14th TFL Meeting Event

Julia Ducournau (the winner of the 2021 Palme D’Or for Titane [ + ] ) took part in the TorinoFilmLab with her first film Raw. , and Michelangelo Frammartino (awarded the Special Jury Prize in Venice this year for Il buco. [. +. ]. ) also kicked off his debut...
Episode 17: Disco Boy (France/Italy/Poland/Belgium)

The Co-production Podcast is a collaboration between Cineuropa and Eurimages. Each episode welcomes producers to share best practices and to inspire new industry-wide collaborations in Europe and beyond. In the seventeenth episode of the Co-production Podcast, Cineuropa’s editor-in-chief, Domenico La Porta, and co-producers Lionel Massol (Films Grand Huit, France), Giulia...
The Noir In Festival returns to Milan with a heady mixture of film and literature

The latest instalment of the Noir In Festival is set to unspool in Milan, in person, from 10 to 15 December, following last year’s online edition. “This 31st edition is wholly focused on the future, albeit mindful of tradition, and it comes together to form a heady mix which has always been the distinguishing feature of this one-of-a-kind festival on the international film scene”, stresses Giorgio Gosetti, the event’s artistic director alongside Marina Fabbri and Gianni Canova (of the University of Milan).
Industry Panels

In this section, Cineuropa offers videos of a selection of debates and case studies on the European audiovisual industry. 53 industry panels available in total starting from 01/03/2009. Last updated on 09/04/2021. 1 industry panels inserted in the last 12 months. LATEST. page: [1] 2 3 4 next. 50/50 by...
EXCLUSIVE: Trailer for Turin Film Festival title Italia – Fire and Ashes

Céline Gailleurd and Oliver Bohler’s documentary Italia – Fire and Ashes [ + ] is a lyrical and visionary journey into a universe too often unknown: the origins of Italian silent cinema. It’s an art and a dazzling industry that gave birth to the first international stars, breathed life into peplum, melò and adventure films, and launched the first filmmakers. In its world of romantic delirium, teetering between Verdi’s symbolism and D'Annunzio’s decadentism, this type of cinema enjoyed international fame, fascinating crowds, intellectuals and artists from all over the world. The protagonists of this documentary, presented out of competition at this year’s Turin Film Festival (24 November-4 December), are directors, actors, technicians and critics who contributed to the exuberant originality of that cinema. Narrated by the voice of Isabella Rossellini for the Italian and English versions, and by Fanny Ardant for the French one, it includes exceptional archive footage, most of it rare and unreleased.
TorinoFilmLab Fosters Green Thinking Onscreen and Off

Building on a recent initiative and leveraging considerable industry clout, organizers of the TorinoFilmLab, the international film and TV series incubator linked to the Torino Film Festival, are looking to deploy the program’s screenplay and feature development labs to promote ecologically-minded projects both in front of and behind the camera. Working from a belief in positive reinforcement, the program introduced its first of such incentives in 2019, creating a special prize called the TFL White Mirror that awarded a €3,000 ($3,378) development grant to a TFL ScriptLab project that incorporates environmental issues into its text. “We wanted to see how this issue...
Episode 16: About Joan (France/Germany/Ireland)

The Co-production Podcast is a collaboration between Cineuropa and Eurimages. Each episode welcomes producers to share best practices and to inspire new industry-wide collaborations in Europe and beyond. In the sixteenth episode of the Co-production Podcast, Cineuropa’s editor-in-chief, Domenico La Porta, and co-producers Xavier Rigault (2.4.7 Films, France), Reza Bahar...
Folk-horror flick O corpo aberto now filming

At the start of November, in the environs of Muíños (Ourense), Spain, the shoot kicked off for O corpo aberto (lit. “The Open Body”), a folk-horror feature being directed by Ángeles Huerta and based on a story by Galician author Xosé Luis Méndez Ferrín. It tells the tale of a school teacher whose first posting, in the early 20th century, is in Lobosandaus, a small town in the raia seca region, on the border between Galicia and Portugal. No sooner has the teacher, played by Tamar Novas (The Mess You Leave Behind), arrived than he senses how mystery and death naturally coexist in the everyday lives of the residents of this stark, rugged place. But the teacher, from his standpoint of rationalism and science, will be confronted by a communal belief held by the local population: that the spirits of the dead can manifest themselves and remain among the residents, as they inhabit other bodies.
The call for entries is open for the 2022 CEE Animation Forum

The CEE Animation Forum is the leading pitching, financing and co-production event in Central and Eastern Europe. For its 10th annual event, the applicants can submit their animated projects in 5 categories – features, series/TV specials, shorts, student films and XR projects. The deadline is set for January 16, 2022.

