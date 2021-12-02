ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Occupation

By David Katz
cineuropa.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch a film about theatre people – or just watch a classical play, even – and you’ll likely be greeted by a duplication or mise en abyme-like effect. Why simply have a play, when you can have a play within a play providing whimsically meta complications? And we know professional actors...

cineuropa.org

Comments / 0

Related
cineuropa.org

Michal Nohejl • Director of Occupation

Czech actor Michal Nohejl presented his first feature, Occupation [ + ] , at this year's Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. As the title would suggest, the film makes use of satire to deal with the tension and the impact of the times when Czechoslovakia was under occupation. We talked to the director about how he developed the characters and the visual concept of the film.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Occupation#Czech#Piet#Nazi#Ss#Ptsd#Russian
shefinds

Tom Cruise's Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

The internet is still so confused about what has happened to Tom Cruise’s face over the past few months – and it doesn’t look like we are any closer to getting the answers we are so desperately longing for!. Concerns about the 59-year-old Top Gun star’s appearance first started when...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Hugo Weaving reveals why no gay actors were cast in the lead roles of his cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Hugo Weaving has revealed why gay actors weren't hired to play the lead roles in cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. In the movie, the 61-year-old starred alongside Guy Pearce and Terence Stamp as two drag queens and a transgender woman who venture across Australia in a tour bus - with all three of the protagonists being straight men off-screen.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Movies
cowboysindians.com

New Westerns Worth Your Time

Here are a few new films that should interest C&I readers this fall and winter. Whether you prefer to watch a classic movie or a binge-worthy TV series, there’s plenty of new westerns worth adding to your must-watch list. The Power of the Dog. Benedict Cumberbatch has been generating awards...
MOVIES
Variety

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). There’s incredible history to be made if the buzz is replicated and embraced throughout the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Martha De Laurentiis Dies: ‘Hannibal’ And ‘Red Dragon’ Producer Was 67

Martha De Laurentiis, an American film and TV producer and wife of Dino De Laurentiis, died early in the morning of December 4 after a long battle with cancer. “My mother was both a warm, generous, optimistic soul – my father always referred to her as his ‘sunshine’ – and a fierce protector,” her daughter Dina De Laurentiis told Deadline today. “A treasured wife, mother, and grandmother, and a friend who touched so many, as well as a nurturer – and protector – of creative people on the movies and television she loved. She put family first, but got up every...
CELEBRITIES
Cleveland Jewish News

Gal Gadot movie becomes most-watched film in Netflix history

“Red Notice,” starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds is now officially Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, surpassing the previous record-holder, “Bird Box.”. The action-comedy heist film has clocked 328 million hours of total viewership, against 282 million hours for the 2018 movie, “Bird...
MOVIES
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lite 98.7

Step Inside This Elmira Home Once Owned By a Hollywood Film Star

Jacqueline Logan was born in 1902 and grow up to become an actress and silent film star and at one point, she owned a home in Elmira. In 1922, Logan was named one of the Western Association of Motion Picture Advertisers Baby Stars of the year. Over the course of twelve years, the WAMPAS Baby Stars selected 13 young actresses each year from who were said to be on the verge of movie stardom. Names on the WAMPAS Baby Stars list included Joan Crawford, Ginger Rogers, and Jean Arthur.
ELMIRA, NY
TheWrap

‘The Power of the Dog’ Ending Explained

This article contains spoilers for the new Jane Campion film “The Power of the Dog.”. Director Jane Campion’s new Western “The Power of the Dog” packs a punch that has won it wide acclaim since its premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, including three awards from the New York Film Critics Circle. But some viewers might be confused by the quiet, understated ending — which relies on careful attention to clues that Campion has quietly seeded throughout the film in order to digest the full impact.
MOVIES
The Independent

Justus Rosenberg: Professor who helped many flee Nazi occupation

Justus Rosenberg once said: “I think of my life as what the French call concours de circonstances – a confluence of circumstances.”. Those circumstances took Rosenberg from his home in what is now the Polish city of Gdansk to Vichy France, where, at age 19, he became a courier in the storied rescue mission led by the US journalist Varian Fry. Known as the American Schindler for his efforts to save European Jews during the Holocaust, Fry was credited with helping spirit 2,000 refugees out of Nazi Europe, among them prominent intellectuals, artists and writers including Hannah Arendt, Marc Chagall, Max Ernst and Andre Breton.
OBITUARIES
Asia Media

Renowned Egyptologist says it’s time to stop romanticizing ancient Egypt

Pyramids, pharaohs and ancient Egyptian gods have entranced many, but it’s time we stopped romanticizing the trappings of authoritarianism, according to UCLA’s Kara Cooney. Cooney is a UCLA professor of Egyptology and archaeology and already a bestselling author (“The Woman Who Would Be King,” 2014, and “When Women Ruled the...
SCIENCE
dexerto.com

Amouranth stuns fans with insane $1M birthday gift to herself

Twitch streamer and internet famous content creator Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa shocked fans by revealing she bought herself a $1M birthday gift, just weeks after spending the same amount on a 7-Eleven location. Amouranth has been making some serious business moves as of late, frequently documenting them on Twitter and sharing...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’ Producer Barbara Broccoli Says “Rest Assured, James Bond Will Be Back” – Contenders New York

While No Time to Die producer Barbara Broccoli admitted today that the stewards of the 007 franchise don’t yet know how James Bond will return after Daniel Craig’s swansong as the super secret agent, she did allow, “We’ll figure that one out, but he will be back. You can rest assured James Bond will be back.” Broccoli was speaking Saturday at Deadline’s Contenders Film: New York event joined virtually by fellow producer Michael G Wilson as well as co-star Rami Malek, special effects supervisor Chris Corbould and production designer Mark Tildesley. MGM/Eon/Universal’s Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed No Time to Die went through four...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy