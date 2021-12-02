Occupation

Justus Rosenberg once said: “I think of my life as what the French call concours de circonstances – a confluence of circumstances.”. Those circumstances took Rosenberg from his home in what is now the Polish city of Gdansk to Vichy France, where, at age 19, he became a courier in the storied rescue mission led by the US journalist Varian Fry. Known as the American Schindler for his efforts to save European Jews during the Holocaust, Fry was credited with helping spirit 2,000 refugees out of Nazi Europe, among them prominent intellectuals, artists and writers including Hannah Arendt, Marc Chagall, Max Ernst and Andre Breton.

OBITUARIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO