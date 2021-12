The sixth edition of the ANIMARKT Stop Motion Forum, an event dedicated to the art of animation, kicks off on 7 December and will be held in a hybrid form. “Taking advantage of last year's online experience, we decided not to give up on the prospect of a personal meeting in the area of EC1 Łódź - City of Culture, but rather to empower it with online tools,” say Paulina Zacharek and Agnieszka Kowalewska-Skowron, creators of ANIMARKT, in a press release. “Therefore, we allow participation in the forum for those who, due to geographical limitations or restrictions related to COVID-19, cannot make the trip to Poland.” The programme of the event has a clear structure and is divided into three main sections: Masters, Pitching and Business.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO