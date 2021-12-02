ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

30 projects took to the stage at the 14th TFL Meeting Event

By Vittoria Scarpa
cineuropa.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulia Ducournau (the winner of the 2021 Palme D’Or for Titane [ + ] ) took part in the TorinoFilmLab with her first film Raw. , and Michelangelo Frammartino (awarded the Special Jury Prize in Venice this year for Il buco. [. +. ]. ) also kicked off his...

cineuropa.org

Comments / 0

Related
cineuropa.org

The TorinoFilmLab’s 14th Meeting Event announces its champions

Headed for countries as far removed as Finland and China, the four production awards (totalling €170,000) associated with the TorinoFilmLab’s 14th Meeting Event have now been handed out, rounding off the annual calendar of activities organised by the Turin-based lab, which returned to a physical edition this year - between 29 November and 1 December - following last year’s online format, and which closed last night with an awards ceremony held at Turin’s Scuola Holden.
cineuropa.org

15 projects selected for the prestigious Work in Progress section of Les Arcs

After first revealing its program (read the article), the selection of 18 projects taking part in the Co-Production Villages (news) and the eight participants of its Talent Village, Les Arcs Film Festival (whose 13th edition will unfold from 11 to 18 December) has unveiled the list of 15 films currently in post-production selected for the Work in Progress (WiP) section of its Industry Village, which will take place on Sunday 12 December. It is a highly anticipated event, since previous editions unveiled the first images of, among others, five titles selected this year in Cannes (Lamb.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

The European Audiovisual Observatory publishes a new report on European animation

The European Audiovisual Observatory has published a brand-new report titled "Animation Films and TV Series in Europe – Key Figures". Written by Marta Jiménez Pumares and Gilles Fontaine, it contains a series of key data on the production and exploitation of European animation films and TV series, including a first-ever estimate of the production of TV series.
MOVIES
Variety

Mexican Director Joaquin del Paso’s ‘The Hole in the Fence’ Scores Cairo Film Festival’s Golden Pyramid

Mexican director Joaquin del Paso’s coming-of-age drama “The Hole in the Fence,” set in an all-male religious camp in rural Mexico, scored the Cairo Film Festival’s top prize, the Golden Pyramid, on Sunday capping a vibrant 43rd edition of the preeminent Arab event, which was held in person despite the impending threat of the coronavirus Omicron variant. Though there were some last minute cancellations, most international attendees made the trek to Cairo undeterred, including jury president Emir Kusturica, U.S. producer Lawrence Bender and Cannes topper Thierry Fremaux – dubbed the “King of the Croisette” by the master of ceremonies. The latter...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tfl#Rotterdam#Il Buco Lsb#Piedmontese#Natural Light#Best Film#Scritplab#Featurelab
cineuropa.org

Events / Promotion

846 news (events / promotion) available in total starting from 20/06/2002. Last updated on 03/12/2021. 79 news (events / promotion) inserted in the last 12 months. Episode 17: Disco Boy (France/Italy/Poland/Belgium) 02 December 2021. Episode 16: About Joan (France/Germany/Ireland) 01 December 2021. Episode 15: Men of Deeds (Romania/Bulgaria) 30 November...
TV & VIDEOS
cineuropa.org

Episode 17: Disco Boy (France/Italy/Poland/Belgium)

The Co-production Podcast is a collaboration between Cineuropa and Eurimages. Each episode welcomes producers to share best practices and to inspire new industry-wide collaborations in Europe and beyond. In the seventeenth episode of the Co-production Podcast, Cineuropa’s editor-in-chief, Domenico La Porta, and co-producers Lionel Massol (Films Grand Huit, France), Giulia...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Industry Panels

In this section, Cineuropa offers videos of a selection of debates and case studies on the European audiovisual industry. 53 industry panels available in total starting from 01/03/2009. Last updated on 09/04/2021. 1 industry panels inserted in the last 12 months. LATEST. page: [1] 2 3 4 next. 50/50 by...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
Country
France
Country
Finland
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Sweden
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
realcleardefense.com

Russia Has Deployed Its First Terminator Tanks

Russia has deployed its first regular unit of Terminator combat support tanks. The first Terminator company – equipped with nine BMPT-72s – was assigned to the 90th Guards Tank Division, which is stationed in the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk areas of the Urals region in Central Russia, according to Russian news agency TASS.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Earl Spencer's daughters Amelia and Eliza, 29, say they 'grew up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town - despite living with their mother Victoria in a wealthy suburb

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer have spoken about 'growing up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town in a new interview. The stunning twins, both 29, who grew up in South Africa, burst onto the social scene in London after moving to the capital with their boyfriends this summer.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Switzerland Approves Assisted ‘Suicide Capsule’

Switzerland has just legalized a new way to die by assisted suicide. The country’s medical review board has authorized the use of the Sarco Suicide Pod, which is a 3-D-printed portable coffin-like capsule with windows that can be transported to a tranquil place for a person’s final moments of life.
HEALTH
CNN

The EU is finally putting its money where its mouth is on China

London (CNN) — The European Union has long been criticized for trying to have its cake and eat it when it comes to China. On one hand, it badly wants a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods trade. On the other, it recognizes the Chinese government is a serial human rights offender and systemic rival.
ECONOMY
Asia Media

Renowned Egyptologist says it’s time to stop romanticizing ancient Egypt

Pyramids, pharaohs and ancient Egyptian gods have entranced many, but it’s time we stopped romanticizing the trappings of authoritarianism, according to UCLA’s Kara Cooney. Cooney is a UCLA professor of Egyptology and archaeology and already a bestselling author (“The Woman Who Would Be King,” 2014, and “When Women Ruled the...
SCIENCE
invenglobal.com

Alexandra Botez under fire after appearing to defend slavery

Alexandra Botez came under fire over the weekend after she appeared to defend Dubai's alleged use of slavery on an AT&T sponsored stream hosted from the 2021 World Chess Championship taking place in the United Arab Emirates. While the sisters later claimed she was being taken out of context, the statement still caused an uproar from their stream chat and folks online who were offended by the comment.
WORLD
SPORTbible

Lionel Messi 'Ordered To Demolish' His Luxury Barcelona Hotel

Lionel Messi is facing a major financial setback after being ordered to demolish a £26m hotel he owns in Barcelona, according to reports in Spain. Messi began last week on a high after winning the Ballon d'Or for a record seventh time but his celebrations are likely to have been cut short by the news that his four-star hotel has been slapped with a court order for its demolition.
WORLD
cineuropa.org

EXCLUSIVE: Trailer for Turin Film Festival title Italia – Fire and Ashes

Céline Gailleurd and Oliver Bohler’s documentary Italia – Fire and Ashes [ + ] is a lyrical and visionary journey into a universe too often unknown: the origins of Italian silent cinema. It’s an art and a dazzling industry that gave birth to the first international stars, breathed life into peplum, melò and adventure films, and launched the first filmmakers. In its world of romantic delirium, teetering between Verdi’s symbolism and D'Annunzio’s decadentism, this type of cinema enjoyed international fame, fascinating crowds, intellectuals and artists from all over the world. The protagonists of this documentary, presented out of competition at this year’s Turin Film Festival (24 November-4 December), are directors, actors, technicians and critics who contributed to the exuberant originality of that cinema. Narrated by the voice of Isabella Rossellini for the Italian and English versions, and by Fanny Ardant for the French one, it includes exceptional archive footage, most of it rare and unreleased.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

REC continues investing in new talents

The REC Festival kicks off today, 1 December, and will continue until the 8th, this year celebrating its 21st edition. Apart from its usual sections – standing out among which is the one dedicated to feature debuts – the Primer Test section (which has now reached its eighth iteration) will take place on 3 and 4 December, to the delight of professionals in search of films in development. It will present eight films in post-production, which will benefit from advice from distributors, programmers and sales agents.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Folk-horror flick O corpo aberto now filming

At the start of November, in the environs of Muíños (Ourense), Spain, the shoot kicked off for O corpo aberto (lit. “The Open Body”), a folk-horror feature being directed by Ángeles Huerta and based on a story by Galician author Xosé Luis Méndez Ferrín. It tells the tale of a school teacher whose first posting, in the early 20th century, is in Lobosandaus, a small town in the raia seca region, on the border between Galicia and Portugal. No sooner has the teacher, played by Tamar Novas (The Mess You Leave Behind), arrived than he senses how mystery and death naturally coexist in the everyday lives of the residents of this stark, rugged place. But the teacher, from his standpoint of rationalism and science, will be confronted by a communal belief held by the local population: that the spirits of the dead can manifest themselves and remain among the residents, as they inhabit other bodies.
MOVIES
Travel Weekly

First in-person events since 2019 to be staged by Co-op Travel Consortium

Pre-peaks roadshows in London, Leeds and Manchester next week will be the first in-person events arranged by Co-op Travel Consortium since before the pandemic in 2019. More than 60 members of the 135-strong Midcounties Co-operative group are due to attend the events, which will feature a business update from Alison Holmes, head of Co-op Travel Consortium, a supplier presentation, an update from the commercial team, Q&A, and a festive networking lunch to finish.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy