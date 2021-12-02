‘Wolf’ Review: Clunky Identity-Crisis Drama Is Neither Fish nor Fowl

Movie actors who appear in plays often love to talk about the thrill of stage work, the intimacy and urgency of shedding all the Hollywood noise and just, you know, living inside the words. So it makes sense that several of them signed up for Stephen Karam's screen adaptation of his lauded 2015 chamber piece The Humans (in theaters Nov. 24), a four-time Tony winner and Pulitzer nominee. Why not get the best of both? But the medium has misplaced Karam's message, maybe, or just lost it in translation: On film his family drama feels both tense and airless, a story in search of a release it never really finds.

