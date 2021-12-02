ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Industry experts analyse the opportunities and the challenges brought about by the surge in VoD services in the Nordic countries

By Davide Abbatescianni
cineuropa.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 18 November, digital security and convergent media solutions firm NAGRA Kudelski organised a webinar titled “Managing the VoD Explosion: Painful Challenge or Hidden Opportunity?” During the event, five key stakeholders from the European audiovisual industry discussed how the surge in VoD services could boost reach and revenue. The speakers were...

cineuropa.org

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

ViacomCBS And ‘Parasite’ Distributor CJ ENM Strike Global Strategic Partnership; Paramount+ To Launch In South Korea Next Year

ViacomCBS and CJ ENM have struck a global strategic partnership that will see the pair co-develop and co-finance scripted series and movies, while Paramount+ will launch in South Korea next year. The U.S. and South Korean conglomerates unveiled a string of ways in which they will “leverage combined global reach, production capabilities, world-renowned IP and hit-making pedigree” this afternoon. They revealed that Paramount+ will launch in South Korea next year as an exclusive bundle with Parasite distributor CJ ENM’s streamer TVING, marking the platform’s debut entry to the Asian market. Paramount+ is being rolled out in a wealth of new territories over the...
TV & VIDEOS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Landscape Development, Growth Opportunities and Industry Analysis | PH3 Healthcare Management, Diagnostic Imaging Services (DIS), Doshi Diagnostic

Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Industry Research Report 2021-2031 displays the essential definition of Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Industry business stating the sales revenue, product value, and products description. In-depth studies of the Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Industry drivers, latest challenges, and market growth opportunities can shape the longer term of the trade. Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Industry report covers the Market preparation models, producing method, offer chain situation, and business methods of this Market.
MARKETS
clarkcountyblog.com

Wearable Temperature Sensors Market Size 2021 By Share, Industry Statistics, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Global Trends Evaluation, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Investment Opportunities till 2026

The “Wearable Temperature Sensors Market” research report provides key statistics of the market status in terms of market size estimates and forecasts, growth rate. This report also covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Further, the Wearable Temperature Sensors market research report strategical insights based on an assessment of recent developments, strategy analysis of the players. It also covers drivers, opportunities, and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

3 Technology Services Stocks to Watch Despite Industry Challenges

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (. IQV - Free Report) , Seagate Technology Holdings plc (. BCOR - Free Report) are some stocks, which are likely to gain from the abovementioned industry trends. Industry Description. The Zacks Technology Services industry comprises companies that are engaged in manufacturing, developing and designing an array...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordic Countries#The Surge#Vod#Analyse#European#Norsk Filmdistribusjon#Content Publishing#Sfanytime#Mediavision Ab
Electronic Engineering Times

ASRock Industrial Discusses Automation Challenges and Opportunities

ASRock Industrial’s James Lee and Kenny Chang talk about the trends, challenges, and how their company is helping manufacturers in their journey towards digitalization and automation. How is the electronics industry helping manufacturers in their digitalization and industrial automation journey? What’s the role of sensors in IIoT, and how can...
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Combat: Tackling data challenges and opportunities at the tactical level

Michael Crowley, EMEA Director Public Sector, VMware. One of the greatest challenges faced by military commanders is that of communications. Clear and concise exchange of information has always been vital to any successful operation but none more so than in modern times where the digitisation of warfare and advances in technology are combining to exert greater pressure on how, when and where information is exchanged.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

ViacomCBS, NENT Group Team to Launch New Pluto Service in Nordics (EXCLUSIVE)

ViacomCBS Networks International, a division of ViacomCBS, has joined forces with Scandinavia’s leading streaming company NENT Group to launch a new Pluto TV service across Sweden, Denmark and Norway in 2022. Under the partnership, NENT’s standalone AVOD service, Viafree, will be integrated into Pluto TV. NENT Group will serve as the platform’s leading advertising sales partner. The new service will feature curated channels and on-demand programming showcasing international and local content, including “Paradise,” “Luxury Trap” and “Familien fra Bryggen,” on top of top-rated global content from ViacomCBS’ library, such as “The Hills,” “Awkward,” “MTV Unplugged” and “Catfish.” The offer will...
BUSINESS
cineuropa.org

The European Audiovisual Observatory publishes a new report on European animation

The European Audiovisual Observatory has published a brand-new report titled "Animation Films and TV Series in Europe – Key Figures". Written by Marta Jiménez Pumares and Gilles Fontaine, it contains a series of key data on the production and exploitation of European animation films and TV series, including a first-ever estimate of the production of TV series.
MOVIES
kentreporter.com

What the Custom Writing Service Industry Boom Tells Us About Modern Education

Educators across the US sound the alarm: professional custom writing companies threaten the very fundamentals of higher education! Students from community colleges and top universities order academic papers online to make the grade while literally learning nothing. Teachers paint odious images of doctors and engineers with diplomas but without knowledge.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Chinese rover spots strange ‘mystery house’ on the dark side of the Moon

China’s Yuta 2 rover has spotted a “mystery house” on the far side of the Moon.The strange cube was spotted on the horizon around 80 metres from the rover’s location in the Von Kármán crater in November, next to an impact crater.Yuta 2 will spend the next two to three months moving across the crater to get a closer look at the object which is more likely to be a large boulder than anything else; “mystery house” (shenmi xiaowu in Chinese) is a placeholder name referenced by Our Space, a Chinese science outreach channel affiliated with the China...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Black couple selling home got higher valuation when they asked white friend to pretend it was theirs

A Black couple in California has sued a real estate firm alleging their home was undervalued by nearly $500,000 (£377,877) because of their race.Paul and Tenisha Austin, residents of Marin County near San Francisco, alleged in a lawsuit that their real estate appraiser Janette Miller, her company Miller and Perotti Real Estate Appraisals and national appraisal company AMC Links LLC, through which Ms Miller was contacted, racially discriminated against the couple while valuing their house.The couple filed a housing discrimination lawsuit in the Northern District of California on Thursday.The couple said their home was purchased in 2016 at $550,000...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Biden Official Heckled by Oil Group After Urging Shale Boost

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s No. 2 energy official was heckled at an international oil conference after admonishing U.S. drillers to step up production in the industry’s de facto hometown. Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk told shale explorers on Monday that the government already has done its part to lower...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pharmacytimes.com

Longer Interval Between First, Second COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Associated With Higher Antibody Levels

A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
SCIENCE
CNN

The EU is finally putting its money where its mouth is on China

London (CNN) — The European Union has long been criticized for trying to have its cake and eat it when it comes to China. On one hand, it badly wants a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods trade. On the other, it recognizes the Chinese government is a serial human rights offender and systemic rival.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy