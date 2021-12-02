ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Proyecto Viridiana is born

By Alfonso Rivera
cineuropa.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the presence of Silvino Puig (director of programming and resources at Cines Lys in Valencia), Rogelio Delgado (director of the Cineapolis chain of cinemas) and film director Benito Zambrano, Proyecto Viridiana was presented in early November, at the headquarters of the Spanish Film Academy. It was born of the responsiveness...

cineuropa.org

Comments / 0

Related
cineuropa.org

EXCLUSIVE: Trailer for Turin Film Festival title Italia – Fire and Ashes

Céline Gailleurd and Oliver Bohler’s documentary Italia – Fire and Ashes [ + ] is a lyrical and visionary journey into a universe too often unknown: the origins of Italian silent cinema. It’s an art and a dazzling industry that gave birth to the first international stars, breathed life into peplum, melò and adventure films, and launched the first filmmakers. In its world of romantic delirium, teetering between Verdi’s symbolism and D'Annunzio’s decadentism, this type of cinema enjoyed international fame, fascinating crowds, intellectuals and artists from all over the world. The protagonists of this documentary, presented out of competition at this year’s Turin Film Festival (24 November-4 December), are directors, actors, technicians and critics who contributed to the exuberant originality of that cinema. Narrated by the voice of Isabella Rossellini for the Italian and English versions, and by Fanny Ardant for the French one, it includes exceptional archive footage, most of it rare and unreleased.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Folk-horror flick O corpo aberto now filming

At the start of November, in the environs of Muíños (Ourense), Spain, the shoot kicked off for O corpo aberto (lit. “The Open Body”), a folk-horror feature being directed by Ángeles Huerta and based on a story by Galician author Xosé Luis Méndez Ferrín. It tells the tale of a school teacher whose first posting, in the early 20th century, is in Lobosandaus, a small town in the raia seca region, on the border between Galicia and Portugal. No sooner has the teacher, played by Tamar Novas (The Mess You Leave Behind), arrived than he senses how mystery and death naturally coexist in the everyday lives of the residents of this stark, rugged place. But the teacher, from his standpoint of rationalism and science, will be confronted by a communal belief held by the local population: that the spirits of the dead can manifest themselves and remain among the residents, as they inhabit other bodies.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

The Noir In Festival returns to Milan with a heady mixture of film and literature

The latest instalment of the Noir In Festival is set to unspool in Milan, in person, from 10 to 15 December, following last year’s online edition. “This 31st edition is wholly focused on the future, albeit mindful of tradition, and it comes together to form a heady mix which has always been the distinguishing feature of this one-of-a-kind festival on the international film scene”, stresses Giorgio Gosetti, the event’s artistic director alongside Marina Fabbri and Gianni Canova (of the University of Milan).
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

EXCLUSIVE: L’innocent by Louis Garrel is now filming

Filming began on 29 November on L’innocent, the 4th feature film as director for Louis Garrel, following Les deux amis. (unveiled in Cannes’ Critics’ Week in 2015 and nominated four times at the 2016 Lumière awards), A Faithful Man. [. +. ]. (Best Screenplay award winner at San Sebastián in...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Frontiers#Cineapolis#The Spanish Film Academy#Spanish#European#Andalusian
Odyssey

Top 10 Movies Of All Time As Rated By Movie Fans

The Movies You Love. READ MORE. Having worked in the media industry for more than 15 years and in event management pr for red carpet events I wanted to share the latest. I regularly attend film screenings in the city at London film premieres, and love nothing else more than movies and celebrity news!
MOVIES
cowboysindians.com

New Westerns Worth Your Time

Here are a few new films that should interest C&I readers this fall and winter. Whether you prefer to watch a classic movie or a binge-worthy TV series, there’s plenty of new westerns worth adding to your must-watch list. The Power of the Dog. Benedict Cumberbatch has been generating awards...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Madrid, Spain
Variety

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). There’s incredible history to be made if the buzz is replicated and embraced throughout the...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Hugo Weaving reveals why no gay actors were cast in the lead roles of his cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Hugo Weaving has revealed why gay actors weren't hired to play the lead roles in cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. In the movie, the 61-year-old starred alongside Guy Pearce and Terence Stamp as two drag queens and a transgender woman who venture across Australia in a tour bus - with all three of the protagonists being straight men off-screen.
MOVIES
Lite 98.7

Step Inside This Elmira Home Once Owned By a Hollywood Film Star

Jacqueline Logan was born in 1902 and grow up to become an actress and silent film star and at one point, she owned a home in Elmira. In 1922, Logan was named one of the Western Association of Motion Picture Advertisers Baby Stars of the year. Over the course of twelve years, the WAMPAS Baby Stars selected 13 young actresses each year from who were said to be on the verge of movie stardom. Names on the WAMPAS Baby Stars list included Joan Crawford, Ginger Rogers, and Jean Arthur.
ELMIRA, NY
TheWrap

‘The Power of the Dog’ Ending Explained

This article contains spoilers for the new Jane Campion film “The Power of the Dog.”. Director Jane Campion’s new Western “The Power of the Dog” packs a punch that has won it wide acclaim since its premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, including three awards from the New York Film Critics Circle. But some viewers might be confused by the quiet, understated ending — which relies on careful attention to clues that Campion has quietly seeded throughout the film in order to digest the full impact.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Zendaya & Tom Holland Reunite For Dinner Date In Paris After Confirming Romance

The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ co-stars stepped out for a romantic evening in Paris, as the couple got dinner together. Nothing more romantic than a dinner in Paris! Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted going on a dinner date together at France’s Le Giraffe restaurant on Sunday November 28. It’s one of the couple’s first public outings, after the 25-year-old actor finally opened up about their relationship in a brand new interview with GQ on November 17. The pair looked dapper and ready for a night on the town.
CELEBRITIES
flaunt.com

Born X Raised | Celebrating the Creatives of LA

The holiday season in Los Angeles’ creative community can only truly begin after the Born X Raised annual Sadie Hawkins Winter Formal, and this year the infamous party was hosted at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. On November 23rd, local creatives, celebrities, and underground influencers came together to celebrate the city and all who make LA the creative space it is.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cineuropa.org

Events / Promotion

846 news (events / promotion) available in total starting from 20/06/2002. Last updated on 03/12/2021. 79 news (events / promotion) inserted in the last 12 months. Episode 17: Disco Boy (France/Italy/Poland/Belgium) 02 December 2021. Episode 16: About Joan (France/Germany/Ireland) 01 December 2021. Episode 15: Men of Deeds (Romania/Bulgaria) 30 November...
TV & VIDEOS
cineuropa.org

Episode 17: Disco Boy (France/Italy/Poland/Belgium)

The Co-production Podcast is a collaboration between Cineuropa and Eurimages. Each episode welcomes producers to share best practices and to inspire new industry-wide collaborations in Europe and beyond. In the seventeenth episode of the Co-production Podcast, Cineuropa’s editor-in-chief, Domenico La Porta, and co-producers Lionel Massol (Films Grand Huit, France), Giulia...
MOVIES
radiokmzn.com

BORN ON THIS DAY IN 1955 - BLONDIE DRUMMER CLEM BURKE

Born on this day in 1955 – Clem Burke, American musician who is best known as the drummer from Blondie from 1975, shortly after the band formed, throughout the band’s entire career. Blondie have scored five UK No.1 singles including the 1979 UK & US No.1 single ‘Heart Of Glass’ and 1978 worldwide No.1 album Parallel Lines.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy