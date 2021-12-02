ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 projects selected for the prestigious Work in Progress section of Les Arcs

By Fabien Lemercier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter first revealing its program (read the article), the selection of 18 projects taking part in the Co-Production Villages (news) and the eight participants of its Talent Village, Les Arcs Film Festival (whose 13th edition will unfold from 11 to 18 December) has unveiled the list of 15 films currently in...

Announcing the projects selected for Kids Kino Lab 2022!

A total of 13 projects will participate in the 7th edition of the Kids Kino Lab script development workshop, which is aimed at developing feature-length film and series projects for young viewers. The projects will be developed under the guidance of script tutors Philip LaZebnik, Kirsten Bonnén Rask and Armin...
REPORT: Just Film Works in Progress 2021

The first WIP session that took place during this year’s Industry@Tallinn was the Just Film section, conceptually related to the Youth and Children’s Film Festival Just Film, which is the biggest sidebar film showcase event of Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. After opening with introduction notes by the festival manager Kärt Väinola, Just Film WIP unveiled five projects, productions and co-productions between Latvia, Estonia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Spain, France, Italy, Argentina and Guatemala.
Industry Panels

In this section, Cineuropa offers videos of a selection of debates and case studies on the European audiovisual industry. 53 industry panels available in total starting from 01/03/2009. Last updated on 09/04/2021. 1 industry panels inserted in the last 12 months. LATEST. page: [1] 2 3 4 next. 50/50 by...
30 projects took to the stage at the 14th TFL Meeting Event

Julia Ducournau (the winner of the 2021 Palme D’Or for Titane [ + ] ) took part in the TorinoFilmLab with her first film Raw. , and Michelangelo Frammartino (awarded the Special Jury Prize in Venice this year for Il buco. [. +. ]. ) also kicked off his debut...
The Noir In Festival returns to Milan with a heady mixture of film and literature

The latest instalment of the Noir In Festival is set to unspool in Milan, in person, from 10 to 15 December, following last year’s online edition. “This 31st edition is wholly focused on the future, albeit mindful of tradition, and it comes together to form a heady mix which has always been the distinguishing feature of this one-of-a-kind festival on the international film scene”, stresses Giorgio Gosetti, the event’s artistic director alongside Marina Fabbri and Gianni Canova (of the University of Milan).
The TorinoFilmLab’s 14th Meeting Event announces its champions

Headed for countries as far removed as Finland and China, the four production awards (totalling €170,000) associated with the TorinoFilmLab’s 14th Meeting Event have now been handed out, rounding off the annual calendar of activities organised by the Turin-based lab, which returned to a physical edition this year - between 29 November and 1 December - following last year’s online format, and which closed last night with an awards ceremony held at Turin’s Scuola Holden.
Episode 17: Disco Boy (France/Italy/Poland/Belgium)

The Co-production Podcast is a collaboration between Cineuropa and Eurimages. Each episode welcomes producers to share best practices and to inspire new industry-wide collaborations in Europe and beyond. In the seventeenth episode of the Co-production Podcast, Cineuropa’s editor-in-chief, Domenico La Porta, and co-producers Lionel Massol (Films Grand Huit, France), Giulia...
107 Mothers wins this year's Arab Critics’ Award for European Films

[ + ] by the director Peter Kerekes has won this year's Arab Critics' Awards for European Films, which is being presented for the third time by EFP (European Film Promotion) and Arab Cinema Center (ACC) at the Cairo International Film Festival. Peter Kerekes received the award virtually on Wednesday, 1 December, during the gala awards ceremony hosted at this year's Cairo International Film Festival which is running physically until 5 December.
Episode 16: About Joan (France/Germany/Ireland)

The Co-production Podcast is a collaboration between Cineuropa and Eurimages. Each episode welcomes producers to share best practices and to inspire new industry-wide collaborations in Europe and beyond. In the sixteenth episode of the Co-production Podcast, Cineuropa’s editor-in-chief, Domenico La Porta, and co-producers Xavier Rigault (2.4.7 Films, France), Reza Bahar...
REC continues investing in new talents

The REC Festival kicks off today, 1 December, and will continue until the 8th, this year celebrating its 21st edition. Apart from its usual sections – standing out among which is the one dedicated to feature debuts – the Primer Test section (which has now reached its eighth iteration) will take place on 3 and 4 December, to the delight of professionals in search of films in development. It will present eight films in post-production, which will benefit from advice from distributors, programmers and sales agents.
EXCLUSIVE: Trailer for Turin Film Festival title Italia – Fire and Ashes

Céline Gailleurd and Oliver Bohler’s documentary Italia – Fire and Ashes [ + ] is a lyrical and visionary journey into a universe too often unknown: the origins of Italian silent cinema. It’s an art and a dazzling industry that gave birth to the first international stars, breathed life into peplum, melò and adventure films, and launched the first filmmakers. In its world of romantic delirium, teetering between Verdi’s symbolism and D'Annunzio’s decadentism, this type of cinema enjoyed international fame, fascinating crowds, intellectuals and artists from all over the world. The protagonists of this documentary, presented out of competition at this year’s Turin Film Festival (24 November-4 December), are directors, actors, technicians and critics who contributed to the exuberant originality of that cinema. Narrated by the voice of Isabella Rossellini for the Italian and English versions, and by Fanny Ardant for the French one, it includes exceptional archive footage, most of it rare and unreleased.
Folk-horror flick O corpo aberto now filming

At the start of November, in the environs of Muíños (Ourense), Spain, the shoot kicked off for O corpo aberto (lit. “The Open Body”), a folk-horror feature being directed by Ángeles Huerta and based on a story by Galician author Xosé Luis Méndez Ferrín. It tells the tale of a school teacher whose first posting, in the early 20th century, is in Lobosandaus, a small town in the raia seca region, on the border between Galicia and Portugal. No sooner has the teacher, played by Tamar Novas (The Mess You Leave Behind), arrived than he senses how mystery and death naturally coexist in the everyday lives of the residents of this stark, rugged place. But the teacher, from his standpoint of rationalism and science, will be confronted by a communal belief held by the local population: that the spirits of the dead can manifest themselves and remain among the residents, as they inhabit other bodies.
The European Audiovisual Observatory publishes a new report on European animation

The European Audiovisual Observatory has published a brand-new report titled "Animation Films and TV Series in Europe – Key Figures". Written by Marta Jiménez Pumares and Gilles Fontaine, it contains a series of key data on the production and exploitation of European animation films and TV series, including a first-ever estimate of the production of TV series.
Variety

Oscar Hopeful Ameer Fakher Eldin Reteams With Red Balloon, Fresco Films for Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Germany’s Red Balloon Film and Palestine’s Fresco Films have boarded director Ameer Fakher Eldin’s second film “Nothing of Nothing Remains.” The film is part of a trilogy building on his first film, “The Stranger” (pictured), which premiered in Venice and represents Palestine at the Oscars in the International Feature Film category. “Nothing of Nothing Remains” has received development and script funding from German regional funder Moin Film Fund in Hamburg. Fresco and Red Balloon are now moving into the financing phase for the film. “It’s part of a trilogy,” Eldin tells Variety, speaking from Berlin. “The first film, ‘The Stranger,’ is about...
The Torino Short Film Market announces its winners

The sixth edition of the Torino Short Film Market (TSFM) is a hybrid event that started on 29 November, and which will wrap on 10 December. The on-site section of the market took place in Turin and boasted a jam-packed schedule taking place from 1-3 December, during which time a sizeable number of filmmakers and industry professionals from all over Europe and beyond attended physically.
Proyecto Viridiana is born

In the presence of Silvino Puig (director of programming and resources at Cines Lys in Valencia), Rogelio Delgado (director of the Cineapolis chain of cinemas) and film director Benito Zambrano, Proyecto Viridiana was presented in early November, at the headquarters of the Spanish Film Academy. It was born of the responsiveness of a group of Spanish exhibitors and their need to successfully bolster the programming of European-produced films that deal with subjects related to diversity. The starting pistol for the project was fired on 9 November, in the Floridablanca cinemas in Barcelona, with the presentation of the movie Lemon and Poppy Seed Cake.
Greta Fornari • Co-ordinator, TFL Funds

Since its foundation, the Turin-based training and development laboratory for international film projects, TorinoFilmLab, which is now at its 14th edition, has worked on upwards of 800 projects, 144 of which went on to become successful films which travelled the world. Over 40 of these films also won a TFL Fund, consisting of financial aid put forward by the lab, now totalling close to 2 million euros overall. These titles include Maternal.
Canal+ signs a new agreement vis-a-vis French film

Negotiations proved tense as the deadline approached (read our article and interview), but, in the end, Canal+ and the various French film organisations (represented by the BLIC, the BLOC and the ARP) managed to find a way forwards and to sign a new (tacitly renewable) agreement, consisting of a guaranteed investment of over €600m (with very specific volume criteria as regards pre-purchases, acquisitions of independent works and varying budgets) in French and European film over the next three years, courtesy of Canal+ and Ciné+. In this sense, the Canal Group are still, by far, the biggest source of finance for French cinema, because even though the all-powerful SVoD platforms are now legally bound to invest in French film production, the amount they are obliged to commit will only rise incrementally (Netflix, for example, estimates its investments in French film to reach €40m by 2023).
EXCLUSIVE: L’innocent by Louis Garrel is now filming

Filming began on 29 November on L’innocent, the 4th feature film as director for Louis Garrel, following Les deux amis. (unveiled in Cannes’ Critics’ Week in 2015 and nominated four times at the 2016 Lumière awards), A Faithful Man. [. +. ]. (Best Screenplay award winner at San Sebastián in...
