The New York Film Critics Circle announced the winners of their 2020 awards this morning on Twitter. For her performance in House of Gucci, Lady Gaga beat out buzzy performances from Kristen Stewart, Rachel Zegler, and Frances McDormand to win Best Actress. In another surprise move, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car, a Cannes award winner and Japan’s selection for the Academy Awards, was voted Best Film. The Power of the Dog racked up more hardware, winning three contests including Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch and Best Director for Jane Campion; the latter is a great indicator for Campion to make history yet again as the only Female Director to be nominated for the Best Director Oscar twice.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO