One of the upcoming DCEU films that are in the works is Batgirl. Plot details are still scarce, but it will focus on Barbara Gordon as she becomes the new caped hero of Gotham City. In the Heights breakout star, Leslie Grace will be taking the titular role while J.K. Simmons is set to reprise his role as Commissioner Gordon. The project has been in the works for a while. But now, there's a new exciting development that should excite fans who have been looking forward to it.

