‘One Night in Miami’ and More Criterion Collection Movies to Pre-Order for the Holidays

For children, the Christmas holiday is a magical time filled with cheer, anticipation, good wishes, and hope. The world is a colorful wonderland of bright lights, garlands, poinsettias, old-fashioned wreaths, and Christmas tree ornaments — not to mention 12-foot-tall inflatable lawn decorations, which may engage in inappropriate acts depending on how windy it gets when the next cold front moves through the area. For adults, the Christmas holiday can be somewhat less magical. Crowded stores, overpriced merchandise, supply line problems, unrealistic expectations, and the inevitable reigniting of family feuds all combine into a perfect storm of anxiety and cynicism.
