ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

National Board of Review Winners 2021: ‘Licorice Pizza’ Takes Best Picture and Best Director

By Zack Sharf
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off the Gotham Awards earlier this week (where Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter” was the big winner), awards season continues today with the announcement of the 2021 National Board of Review...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Licorice Pizza’ Lands Pandemic-Best Debut at Indie Box Office

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” has secured the best pandemic-era debut at the independent box office. With speciality offerings like “Licorice Pizza,” the key metric is per-theater-average rather than overall box office tally since its playing in very few locations. From only four theaters in the country — two in New York and two in Los Angeles — “Licorice Pizza” brought in $335,000 in total and $83,852 per location, more than any other specialty film in nearly two years. In other words, PTA has landed the best PTA among arthouse titles since the onset of COVID-19. In its first three days of release,...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Licorice Pizza’ Delivers: Paul Thomas Anderson Pic’s Opening Among Filmmaker’s Best With Record Screen Average – Specialty Box Office

Remember when New York and Los Angeles use to post big figures for the opening of a specialty film at the box office? Well, those days look to be coming back. United Artist Releasing’s MGM Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1970s teen comedy Licorice Pizza posted a huge $83,8K opening screen average from four theaters, which the studio is calling an-all-time record. How is that? Well, when it comes to the top opening theater averages, many of those are comprised of multiple screens a theater, while Licorice Pizza is literally making its moola from four screens at the LA Regency Village, NYC’s Lincoln Square, Village East and...
MOVIES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

NBR Awards name 'Licorice Pizza' its best film of 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Thomas Anderson's “Licorice Pizza” has been named the best film of the year by the National Board of Review. Anderson also won best director honors and the film's stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman were picked for their breakthrough performances in the coming-of-age comedy. The National Board of Review is an organization comprised of film enthusiasts, academics and film professionals that dates back to 1909.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Spike Lee
worldofreel.com

The Best Picture Race is Taking Shape

Everything has screened, I think. Unless “The Matrix Resurrections” of “A Journal for Jordan” turn out to be masterful. What are the chances of that happening?. The four late-breaking Oscar players have been seen. “Licorice Pizza,” driven by its excellent reviews, and industry love for PTA, is destined to nab...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Drive My Car’ Named Best Film By New York Film Critics Circle; Benedict Cumberbatch, Lady Gaga, ‘West Side Story’, ‘Licorice Pizza’ Take Other Prizes – Complete Winners List

Drive My Car, the Japanese drama co-written and directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi based on a short story by Haruki Murakami and the country’s submission to the International Feature Oscar race, been been named the Best Film of the year by the New York Film Critics Circle. The group also voted on Lady Gaga as Best Actress for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in MGM/United Artists Releasing’s House of Gucci, while Benedict Cumberbatch nabbed Best Actor for The Power of the Dog. Hamaguchi’s pic premiered earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, where it scored the Screenplay prize. It becomes another title...
MOVIES
WTOP

Review: ‘Belfast’ is a heartfelt coming-of-age story with Best Picture potential

Black-and-white Oscar contenders can be tough for critics to recommend to moviegoers, but occasionally one is filled with such heart that it’s destined to be a crowd pleaser. Enter Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film “Belfast,” which won the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival and is currently in...
MOVIES
Variety

AMPAS Announces Animated, Documentary and International Features Eligible for Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the eligibility lists for animated, documentary and international feature, set to have another very competitive year. There are 26 animated features eligible for this year’s awards, although some of the films have not yet had their required qualifying release in order to fulfill the requirement with all category rules. Out of these features, five will be nominated by the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch of the Academy. Other Academy members outside the respective area can opt in to participate with a minimum viewing requirement in order to be eligible to vote....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Licorice#Licorice Pizza#The Gotham Awards#Nbr#Academy
The Independent

Get Out has been named the ‘greatest’ screenplay of the 21st century so far

Jordan Peele’s directorial debut Get Out has been named as the “greatest” screenplay of the 21st century so far. On Monday (6 December), Writers Guild of America West (WGA) revealed its list of “101 Greatest Screenplays of the 21st century (so far)” in which Get Out earned the top spot.WGA is a union that represents Hollywood’s screenwriters. They said in a press release: “As the number one vote-getter, Get Out is this list’s version of Casablanca.”“Imagine Jordan Peele pitching his concept to Jack Warner, and it immediately becomes apparent why comparing screenplays across Hollywood epochs is a non-starter.”Get...
MOVIES
IGN

Licorice Pizza Video Review

Licorice Pizza debuts in theaters on Nov. 26, 2021. Review by Tara Bennett. Licorice Pizza is an oddity. On one hand, the film is an effective time machine, taking us back to 1973's San Fernando Valley with palpable authenticity. There are strong performances all around, particularly from leads Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim. Yet on the other hand, Anderson's framing of an extremely problematic romance between a kid and a woman is what should prevent many from falling into the spell of this movie.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

Licorice Pizza Review: Paul Thomas Anderson in Hangout, Chill Mode

Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson (Punch Drunk Love, Magnolia), Licorice Pizza—a coming-of-age tale set in the San Fernando Valley of the early 1970s—finds the 51-year-old, nostalgia-minded auteur in decidedly chill, laid-back mode. Anderson intentionally avoids the big, weighty themes and major artistic statements typical of his most critically acclaimed, masterpiece-level work (Phantom Thread, The Master, There Will Be Blood), while embracing the long, leisurely takes, narrative switchbacks, and eccentric character-driven drama analogously found in Anderson’s loose, 2014 adaptation of Thomas Pynchon’s detective novel, Inherent Vice.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

British Independent Film Awards: ‘After Love’ Wins Top Prizes

Aleem Khan’s After Love dominated the 2021 British Independent Film Awards, winning six prizes in total including Best British Independent Film. Khan also took home both Best Director and the Douglas Hickox Award for Best Debut Director, as well as Best Screenplay. Joanna Scanlan won Best Actress and Talid Ariss won Best Supporting Actor for their roles in the movie. Set in the port town of Dover, the film follows Mary Hussain who suddenly finds herself a widow following the unexpected death of her husband. A day after the burial, she discovers he has a secret just twenty-one miles across the English...
MOVIES
Variety

Steven Spielberg’s Semi-Autobiographical Drama ‘The Fabelmans’ Sets Thanksgiving 2022 Release Date

Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age drama “The Fabelmans,” a movie loosely based on the filmmaker’s childhood, will debut in theaters around next Thanksgiving. The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin, has been scheduled to open on Nov. 23, 2022. Though the release calendar could change before then, “The Fabelmans” is currently slated to premiere on the same day as an untitled animation project from Disney and two weeks after Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Nov. 11). The semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” takes place in Arizona, where Spielberg spent his formative years, and stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle. Plot details have...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Margaret Qualley on ‘Maid,’ Unexpected Success, and Acknowledging Alex’s Privilege

At just 27 years old, Margaret Qualley has racked up notable performances in numerous films and television shows bound to be cherished for a lifetime. From “The Leftovers” and “Fosse/Verdon” to “Once Upon a Time in America” and “The Nice Guys,” she’s already collaborated with Oscar and Emmy winners, and now she’s in Panama, working on the latest film from Claire Denis.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Power of the Dog’: Why Jane Campion Will Become the Third Woman to Win the Directing Oscar

Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for “The Power of the Dog.” Jane Campion is enjoying this moment. After winning the Silver Lion for directing at Venice for “The Power of the Dog,” her triumphant return to feature films after 13 years, and soaking up the New York Film Festival applause at Alice Tully Hall, the director settles into a soft sofa at Netflix’s after-party at Tavern on the Green. She had taken a detour from moviemaking to create eight episodes of Sundance TV’s lauded series “Top of the Lake” (2013-2017), which starred Elisabeth Moss and Holly Hunter, back home...
MOVIES
Deadline

Francis Ford Coppola Boards Haitian Oscar Entry ‘Freda’ As Executive Producer, Will Spearhead Awards Push

Five-time Oscar winner Francis Ford Coppola has joined Freda — the Haitian Oscar entry marking the narrative feature debut of actor, singer and documentarian Gessica Généus — as an executive producer. He will spearhead an awards-season push for the pic, which is only the second Haitian film to be submitted to the Academy Awards’ International Feature category. “Freda is the kind of cinematic experience I value most: a journey into a way of life not normally accessible to me, providing insight about the real people who live in it. Gessica Généus’ film is an unforgettable jewel told with simple eloquence, beautifully...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Get Out’ Tops WGA List of 101 Greatest Scripts of the 21st Century, ‘Parasite’ Cracks Top 10

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has published its list of the 101 greatest screenplays of the 21st century, topped by Jordan Peele’s “Get Out.” Peele won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay with the script for his horror movie, which also marked his solo feature directorial debut. Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar-winning “Parasite” screenplay cracked the WGA’s top five along with Charlie Kaufman’s “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” Aaron Sorkin’s “The Social Network,” and the Coen Brothers’ “No Country for Old Men.” All of these aforementioned films won screenwriting Oscars. The remainder of the WGA’s top 10 consists of...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Steven Spielberg Refused to Use Subtitles in ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Give English the Power Over Spanish’

Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” has received universal acclaim, starting off awards season on a strong note with a National Board of Review win for Best Actress (and notching a spot on the group’s 10 best list) and a New York Film Critics Circle win for Best Cinematography. The director makes a key creative decision in the film not to subtitle any of the Spanish dialogue. While some could argue this choice leaves non-Spanish speakers out of the loop, Spielberg’s cast is so expressive that scenes in the film prove universal no matter what language they are spoken in. That effect was a driving point behind Spielberg’s decision.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Scott Updates His Projections as Race Enters December

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners West Side Story (Disney, Dec. 10, trailer) Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) King Richard (Warner Bros., Nov. 19, trailer) The Power of the Dog...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy