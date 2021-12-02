National Board of Review Winners 2021: ‘Licorice Pizza’ Takes Best Picture and Best Director

Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson (Punch Drunk Love, Magnolia), Licorice Pizza—a coming-of-age tale set in the San Fernando Valley of the early 1970s—finds the 51-year-old, nostalgia-minded auteur in decidedly chill, laid-back mode. Anderson intentionally avoids the big, weighty themes and major artistic statements typical of his most critically acclaimed, masterpiece-level work (Phantom Thread, The Master, There Will Be Blood), while embracing the long, leisurely takes, narrative switchbacks, and eccentric character-driven drama analogously found in Anderson’s loose, 2014 adaptation of Thomas Pynchon’s detective novel, Inherent Vice.
