Lifetime’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” programming event continues tonight with the premiere of “Christmas Movie Magic,” starring Holly Deveaux and Drew Seeley. Lifetime fans will be in for a special treat with this film, as it not only reunites two former co-stars but also gives them their first holiday film starring the same actors who have previously featured in other Lifetime programming. Deveaux and Seeley both starred in the film “My Boss’ Wedding,” and Deveaux was also featured in the film “Running Away” on the network. Other roles have included Rebecca on “Shadow Hunters” and Zoe on “the Mist.”

