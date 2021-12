This may be the last ratings related post for the direct ratings match up between Fri-Sat prime time competitors MBC‘s The Red Sleeve Cuff and Now, We are Breaking Up on SBS. Unless something drastic happens to shift the momentum in terms of the narrative to induce viewers to change channels, the victor is clearly with Red Sleeve which has built on its premiere ratings steadily to overtake Breaking Up in episode 5 and now continue to rise to striking distance of 10% by episode 6. It got 9.4% ratings and Breaking Up also rose from the previous episode to 7.6%. Breaking Up has stayed in the 7% ratings range for the past 4 episodes and from the audience feedback it doesn’t seem to have the traction needed to bring in more viewers, the best it can hope for is to stay steady and perhaps get into the 8% range again like the high in episode 2. The domestic viewers are a savvy lot and the same criticisms on Breaking Up (weak story and flat acting from the two leads) are the same opposite praise for Red Sleeve (strong story and acting from the two leads).

