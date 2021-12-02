Apple Original Films and A24 Announce ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ IMAX Screening – Film News in Brief

Box office superstar Will Smith premiered his newest film, King Richard, this weekend, and Jacksonville residents had a chance to be part of this iconic experience. Locally-based film curator Black Films Matter hosted a private screening of the movie over the weekend, at The Jessie, located downtown. King Richard stars Smith, who portrays Richard Williams and the lives of his daughters, record-breaking tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams. Black Films Matter invited the community to wear tennis gear and 90’s college prep fashion for the event. Guest enjoyed tapas’ entertainment and networking with fellow film and movie watching enthusiast. Shown at the screening l-r with their tennis racks are Tonisha Sutton, Beverly Reed and Gina Slatton.
