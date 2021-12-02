ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Original Films and A24 Announce ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ IMAX Screening – Film News in Brief

By Jennifer Yuma
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple Original Films and A24 Announce ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ IMAX Screening. Apple Original Films and A24 announced a special free screening event of “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” followed by a live...

Variety

Frances McDormand Could Be the First Person Nominated for Best Picture and Acting Oscars Consecutively

A24 and Apple Original Films play double duty on the William Shakespeare adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” from Joel Coen. With A24’s awards website launching, their entire roster is listed for industry guilds and voters to consider this awards season. The studio that brought Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” to a best picture win and made Yuh-Jung Youn the second Asian woman to win an acting Oscar last year with “Minari” has another potentially historic event on the awards horizon. At last year’s 93rd Oscar ceremony, Frances McDormand became the first woman to be nominated for acting and producing in the same...
MOVIES
Variety

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). There’s incredible history to be made if the buzz is replicated and embraced throughout the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Queer Films Could Sweep Awards as ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Flee’ Gain Momentum

While the years following 2016’s “Moonlight” have been surprisingly fruitful for high-quality queer film, one might not know it from glancing at Oscar nominations from years past. Last year, Céline Sciamma’s luminous period romance “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” was not even selected as France’s official entry for Best International Feature, despite provoking universal critical reverence. “Parasite” rightfully swept the 2019 ceremony, its double win for Best Picture and Best International left no hope for Pedro Almodóvar’s semi-autobiographical “Pain and Glory.” The year before that was a bit of an anomaly, with three queer films earning Best Picture nominations,...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

The Original Matrix Hits IMAX Screens Next Month

Moviegoers are just one month away from returning to the machines’ simulated reality in The Matrix Resurrections. But before the new installment hits theaters, Warner Bros. is giving fans the chance to revisit the original game-changing film like never before. The studio (via Collider) has shared plans to re-release The Matrix in IMAX theaters next month. These screenings will mark the first time that the film has been available to watch in this format.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Array Releasing Acquires Sterlin Harjo’s ‘Love and Fury’ — Film News in Brief

Array Releasing Acquires Sterlin Harjo’s ‘Love and Fury’. Array Releasing, the distribution arm of Ava DuVernay’s Peabody Award-winning narrative change collective, announced its acquisition of award-winning filmmaker Sterlin Harjo’s documentary feature “Love and Fury.”. The company acquired North American, UK, Australian and New Zealand rights and will release the film...
MOVIES
jacksonvillefreepress.com

King Richard Screening Shows Black Films Matter

Box office superstar Will Smith premiered his newest film, King Richard, this weekend, and Jacksonville residents had a chance to be part of this iconic experience. Locally-based film curator Black Films Matter hosted a private screening of the movie over the weekend, at The Jessie, located downtown. King Richard stars Smith, who portrays Richard Williams and the lives of his daughters, record-breaking tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams. Black Films Matter invited the community to wear tennis gear and 90’s college prep fashion for the event. Guest enjoyed tapas’ entertainment and networking with fellow film and movie watching enthusiast. Shown at the screening l-r with their tennis racks are Tonisha Sutton, Beverly Reed and Gina Slatton.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IndieWire

‘The Power of the Dog’: Why Jane Campion Will Become the Third Woman to Win the Directing Oscar

Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for “The Power of the Dog.” Jane Campion is enjoying this moment. After winning the Silver Lion for directing at Venice for “The Power of the Dog,” her triumphant return to feature films after 13 years, and soaking up the New York Film Festival applause at Alice Tully Hall, the director settles into a soft sofa at Netflix’s after-party at Tavern on the Green. She had taken a detour from moviemaking to create eight episodes of Sundance TV’s lauded series “Top of the Lake” (2013-2017), which starred Elisabeth Moss and Holly Hunter, back home...
MOVIES
Collider

'The Matrix' Is Coming to IMAX Screens Just in Time for 'Resurrections'

Fully immerse yourself in The Matrix. IMAX will be presenting the original 1999 film for two nights only next month for limited showings across the United States. The special release is arriving mere weeks before the newest installment to the franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, lands in theaters everywhere on December 22.
MOVIES
berkeleyhighjacket.com

Villain Origin Films Encourage Empathy

Movies, books, shows, and even bedtime stories have traditionally utilized the conventional narrative of good versus evil. In recent years, the stories behind the villains of these classic tales have come to light in new films. From Maleficent to Joker, these movies have proven to be a success at the box office despite the differing views of critics, viewers, and workers in the film industry on this new plot development.
MOVIES
foxla.com

New films hitting the big screens this Thanksgiving weekend

For many families, a pre-pandemic holiday tradition was going to the movies. FOX 11 put together a list of new films hitting the big screen this Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Disney animated film brought in $1.5 million from Tuesday night previews. Encanto is expected to top the box office and generate about $40 million over the next five days.
MOVIES
advocatemag.com

Scoot McNairy featured in new A24 film “C’mon C’mon”

Scoot McNairy, one of our Lake Highlands High School alum stars, stays booked and busy. A film called C’mon C’mon, directed by Mike Mills and starring Joaquin Phoenix, Woody Norman and Gaby Hoffman, is his latest project. In it, McNairy plays Paul, Jesse’s father. Jesse is the nephew of Phoenix’s character, Johnny.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Glasgow Film Festival 2022 Announce Retrospective 1962 Screenings

Next year’s Glasgow Film Festival unveils “Winds of Change: Cinema in ’62” screenings as in-person events return. With the easing of restrictions and the glorious return of cinemas it will, once again, be a hybrid festival with online screenings available after the successful launch of the digital platform, “Glasgow At Home”.
MOVIES
beverlypress.com

Academy Museum screens film programs

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will screen more than 100 films and public programs through January 2022. Events will include works by Chloé Zhao, Roberto Gavaldón, Satyajit Ray and Hayao Miyazaki. “We have been thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response to our inaugural programs. We feel the excitement growing...
MUSEUMS
flickeringmyth.com

The Tragedy of Macbeth gets a new teaser trailer from A24

Ahead of its theatrical release this Christmas, A24 has shared a new teaser trailer for Joel Coen’s William Shakespeare adaptation The Tragedy of Macbeth starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. Watch it here…. A work of stark chiaroscuro and incantatory rage, Joel Coen’s boldly inventive visualisation of The Scottish Play...
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Shakespeare at the Cinema: The Tragedy of Macbeth Global IMAX Event

A24 today announced a global IMAX event for The Tragedy of Macbeth on Sunday, December 5. During the event, you can see the film in IMAX, and join a live-streamed Q&A with the stars of the film. Join Apple Original Films and A24 for a free one-day-only global screening event...
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema Confirmed as Director of Photography for Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ – Film News in Brief

Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema Confirmed as Director of Photography for Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’. Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema is on board director of photography for Jordan Peele’s new thriller “Nope,” Variety can confirm. The film, which recently wrapped principal photo, was shot on KODAK film, including 65mm film in IMAX format....
MOVIES

