In ‘The Humans,’ Richard Jenkins Unearths a Terrible Secret and Another Career-High Performance

Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age drama “The Fabelmans,” a movie loosely based on the filmmaker’s childhood, will debut in theaters around next Thanksgiving.
The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin, has been scheduled to open on Nov. 23, 2022.
Though the release calendar could change before then, “The Fabelmans” is currently slated to premiere on the same day as an untitled animation project from Disney and two weeks after Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Nov. 11).
The semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” takes place in Arizona, where Spielberg spent his formative years, and stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle. Plot details have...
