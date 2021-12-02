ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Style Included ‘Four to Five Hours of Hair Prep Every Morning’

By Zack Sharf
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTis the Oscar season of expensive movie wigs. Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana wigs in “Spencer” added $12,000 to the budget, and now “House of Gucci” hairstylist Frederic Aspiras has revealed that Lady Gaga...

www.imdb.com

Footwear News

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Head-Turning Rainbow Skirt & Blue Velvet Mules for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Gwyneth Paltrow was snapped sporting two different sweater dresses Monday, as she was spotted outside of the studios where “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is shot in LA. The 49-year-old actress and Goop founder, who promoted her new Netflix show, “Sex, Love & Goop,” arrived in a black sweater dress from her own G. Label. The short-sleeved midi dress featuring a stand-up collar with ties made of soft merino wool and a side slit. She styled it with black leather sandals featuring gold-tone buckles from Birkenstock’s Hotel Il Pellicano capsule collection. The award-winning actress was later seen leaving the show in a slinky black sweater dress adorned with a colorful assortment of shimmery oversized rainbow paillettes. The head-turning number debuted as a part of designer Christopher John Rogers’ cruise ’22 collection. On her feet was a pair of royal blue velvet mules with a low heel and classic pointed toe. Scroll through the gallery to check out some of Gwyneth Paltrow’s best street style moments.
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Flashed Her Fishnet Tights In A Sheer Purple Gown On The Red Carpet—Her 'House Of Gucci' Premiere Look Is Unreal!

Lady Gaga pulled out all the stops for the London premiere of her highly-anticipated House of Gucci movie on Tuesday, November 9th, as she sashayed onto the red carpet in a show-stopping sheer purple gown fresh from the Gucci Pre-Fall 2022 collection. We really do mean fresh – it was hot off the runway, as it only made its debut during last week’s Love Parade show in Los Angeles!
WWD

Lady Gaga Goes Red Hot in Versace for ‘House of Gucci’ Milan Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga is continuing her hot streak — literally — of fashion-forward red carpet style for the “House of Gucci” press tour. The singer-actress led the way at the Milan premiere for the upcoming murder drama in a custom red gown by Versace that featured a corset top with lace-up detailing and a form-fitting skirt with a high thigh slit on the left. She wore matching red platform pumps, jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and styled her hair in a half-updo. The star’s makeup was a bold, smokey eye and finished with a nude...
Variety

Behind Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Transformation With Her Makeup and Hair Team

Makeup artist Sarah Tanno and hair stylist Frederic Aspiras are the masterminds behind some of Lady Gaga’s most iconic looks. From the bubblegum pink “Rain on Me” wig and alienesque design to the “The Color of the Pomegranates”-inspired creations for Gaga’s “911” music video, Tanno and Aspiras have been working in tandem at the Haus of Gaga (the name Gaga uses to describe her creative team) for years. But “House of Gucci,” in theaters now, provided them their biggest challenge yet — they needed to strip away the public persona of Gaga and have audiences only see Patrizia Reggiani. Director Ridley Scott...
Vice

Lady Gaga is Italian in the House of Gucci trailer

We can’t bear it any longer. Barely weeks have passed since Ridley Scott wrapped shooting on House of Gucci. Those videos of Lady Gaga pointing her finger in Jared Leto’s face shouting in an Italian accent feel like they emerged just yesterday, or those photos of her and Adam Driver on skis. House of Gucci almost became a movie we’d see in its entirety before the actual release date thanks to sneaky paparazzi, but Ridley has managed to one-up them by dropping the trailer for House of Gucci already. Excuse us, but we're about to become the most insufferable bitches from now until the movie’s November release.
The Hollywood Reporter

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in Ridley Scott’s ‘House of Gucci’: Film Review

It pains me to say these words about anything, but House of Gucci is begging to be a Ryan Murphy series. At least then we might actually know whether its frequent lurches into acidic camp were intentional. Ridley Scott’s film is a trashtacular watch that I wouldn’t have missed for the world. But it fails to settle on a consistent tone — overlong and undisciplined as it careens between high drama and opera buffa. “I had no idea I married a monster,” hisses Lady Gaga as the embittered Patrizia Reggiani, once her marriage to fashion scion Maurizio Gucci has soured....
Variety

Lady Gaga and Jared Leto Talk Their ‘House of Gucci’ Transformations: ‘It Was An Immersive Experience’

Father, son and house of Gaga. Method acting aside, Lady Gaga worked through both a physical and mental transformation to play her character inspired by the real-life Patrizia Reggiani. “I’d say truly the most challenging part was playing a murderer,” Gaga told Variety’s Marc Malkin at the red carpet premiere of the film at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. “But I will say that after a lot of research, I realized that she knows that she made a big mistake, and it was a lot of trauma that drove her towards this huge mistake that I know she regrets. So when...
WWD

Behind the Scenes of Lady Gaga’s 54 Different ‘House of Gucci’ Looks

Click here to read the full article. Easily one of the most hyped movies for the fashion community and cinephiles alike is “House of Gucci,” from director Ridley Scott. The movie, out at last this Friday, was obviously a major fashion undertaking, which Scott tasked his longtime costume designer Janty Yates with. Below, Yates chats working with Lady Gaga (whom she calls LG) on 54 looks, Zegna suits for Adam Driver and mining eBay for vintage Gucci accessories. WWD: What is it like these final few days leading up to the release?More from WWDPhotos from 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30Red...
Middletown Press

Box Office: Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Fends Off Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ With $7.5 Million

Disney’s “Encanto” topped the Wednesday box office, netting $7.5 million in its first full day of release. The family film has heavy competition over the Thanksgiving holiday. Also vying for a major slice of the pie are MGM’s star-studded crime drama “House of Gucci,” which brought in a solid $4.2 million on Wednesday, as well as Sony’s “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” which scored $2.5 million.
Daily Beast

Lady Gaga Is Dynamite in ‘House of Gucci.’ The Rest is Gucci for Target.

If Father, Son, and House of Gucci is the Holy Trinity, as memorialized in the single-greatest line reading in cinematic history by Lady Gaga, then the scripture is delivered in Italian. Well, an Italian accent, at least. What kind of Italian accent? No one seems to know, and that is inevitably the central talking point when it comes to the new film House of Gucci. If only the movie could rise above that distraction.
NME

‘House Of Gucci’ review: Lady Gaga brings down the fashion house

Few movies enjoy a viral moment before they’re even released, but few movies have Lady Gaga improvising an iconic line like: “Father, son and House of Gucci”. There’s more to this opulent crime biopic than kitsch, but kitsch is a big part of its appeal. Directed without restraint by Ridley Scott, it’s a bewildering blend of high fashion, high camp and high tragedy that’s chaotic but also wildly entertaining.
Financial Times

House of Gucci — Lady Gaga and Adam Driver can’t save Ridley Scott’s designer mess

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. Ridley Scott has called his chaotic new film House of Gucci “satire”. In other words, it is meant as a joke. That explains a lot. Scott is many things, among them a sometimes peerless grand-design film-maker. A comedian he is not. Technically, the project is a crime movie. The nub is the 1995 killing of fashion heir Maurizio Gucci in Milan. Anyone unaware that the murder was a hit, paid for by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, will know it now, after the movie’s pre-publicity. The whodunnit is redundant. Ridley Scott did. As with all crimes, the harder question is why.
