ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The 10 Best Western Movies You Can Stream On Netflix Right Now

By Gino Orlandini
imdb.com
 5 days ago

The western has met a curious fate. Once among the most reliably popular staples of the Hollywood machine, ask around today and your average film...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
cowboysindians.com

New Westerns Worth Your Time

Here are a few new films that should interest C&I readers this fall and winter. Whether you prefer to watch a classic movie or a binge-worthy TV series, there’s plenty of new westerns worth adding to your must-watch list. The Power of the Dog. Benedict Cumberbatch has been generating awards...
MOVIES
TVShowsAce

Where Can You Stream ‘Chrisley Knows Best’?

Chrisley Knows Best first made its debut in 2014. Todd and Julie Chrisley introduced the world to their crazy family. At the time, their kids were just pre-teens and teens. Over time, they grew up in front of the camera. This Southern family keeps it real and documents the good and bad even though some critics don’t think so.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Movies#Best Western#Westerns#Hollywood
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on December 6

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Monday, Dec. 6 is topped by The Power of the Dog, an Oscar-contending Western starring Benedict Cumberbatch. It's been No. 1 for several days now, an impressive feat for a film this artistically minded. It's followed by the 1999 Eddie Murphy-Martin Lawrence team-up Life. Behind that, there's the latest Netflix Christmas movie, Single All the Way, which features Jennifer Coolidge and Kathy Najimy, so you know it's good. The star-studded action hit Red Notice is at No. 4, and the sci-fi favorite Looper rounds out the top five.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Voir’: TV Review

One of Netflix’s most popular shows that I would never consider reviewing — because what would possibly be the point? — is The Movies That Made Us. As befits its status as a spin-off from The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us is fueled by populist nostalgia instead of cinematic rigor, intended to make you happy about things you (and everybody else) already loved rather than force any examination or introspection about the medium. Occupying the vast middle ground between The Movies That Made Us and an ultra-meticulous or ultra-intellectual cinematic essay like Thom Andersen’s Los Angeles Plays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
asapland.com

The 11 movies of Godzilla, Kong and other giant creatures that you can see now in streaming

‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘has once again brought to the fore the subgenre of the giant monsters tanning their backs. Is one of the best western films that has been dedicated to showing us two colossi settling their differences old-fashioned, but certainly not the first. Both Kong and Godzilla have a long history of adventures together or separately, and we have selected 11 of them that you can watch right now on various streaming platforms. The combat begins.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
romper.com

The 10 Best Classic Christmas Movies To Watch On Hulu Right Now

Holiday movie viewing is a seasonal tradition for many families, and there are now so many ways to binge Christmas films and make movie-night memories. The streaming service Hulu currently has dozens of holiday films ready to cue up, from cable-tv originals to old-school classics. And you’ll find flicks for kids, teens, and grown-ups to enjoy.
MOVIES
Polygon

Bruised, Spencer, and every new movie you can stream at home this weekend

The Thanksgiving weekend is a huge time for watching, and a quieter time for major new releases. This week’s new theatrical releases include a new Resident Evil movie and a wild true-crime romp in the form of House of Gucci. But good news: If you’re stuck at home with tons...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Save Me’ Might Be the Best Show You Can Watch on Peacock Right Now

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch ‘Save Me’: Both seasons are on Peacock, with the final five episodes of Season 2 exclusive to Peacock Premium members. That “Save Me” is a story of a father in search of a lost child is just one of the ways that the deck seems stacked against it. It’s set in London, presented with the veneer of a crime tale: two more elements that could make it easier for the casual browser to glance over. TV isn’t exactly at a loss for shows in any...
TV SERIES
/Film

Here's Where You Can Stream Or Rent Every Scream Movie

(Welcome to Where to Watch, which provides a clear and simple answer to the question, "Hey, where can I watch this thing?" In this edition: every Friday the 13th movie, yes, even the one where Jason goes to space.) Ghostface has been dormant for a decade, but that isn't going...
MOVIES
Variety

Steven Spielberg’s Semi-Autobiographical Drama ‘The Fabelmans’ Sets Thanksgiving 2022 Release Date

Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age drama “The Fabelmans,” a movie loosely based on the filmmaker’s childhood, will debut in theaters around next Thanksgiving. The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin, has been scheduled to open on Nov. 23, 2022. Though the release calendar could change before then, “The Fabelmans” is currently slated to premiere on the same day as an untitled animation project from Disney and two weeks after Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Nov. 11). The semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” takes place in Arizona, where Spielberg spent his formative years, and stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle. Plot details have...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Movies Like Howl's Moving Castle That Are Definitely Worth Watching

Studio Ghibli and its founder and main director, Hayao Miyazaki, are known for producing whimsical animated films, and 2004's "Howl's Moving Castle" is one of their best. The film follows Sophie, a young hat maker who has a chance encounter with the wizard Howl, a mysterious and enchanting figure. This draws the attention of the Witch of the Waste, who fancies Howl. She curses Sophie, who turns into a 90-year-old crone.
MOVIES
Collider

Collider Movie Club's Top Movies of 2021 You Can Watch Right Now

Paid promotion for Movies Anywhere, which is introducing the brand new My Lists feature - organize and personalize your digital collection your way today using the unique Movies Anywhere algorithm or by creating lists all on your own. Visit Movies Anywhere for complete details. Welcome back to Collider Movie Club!...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Power Of The Dog’ Has Loud Bark In U.S. Households For Netflix

Oscar winner Jane Campion’s first feature film as director in 12 years, The Power of the Dog, had plenty to wag its tail about in its weekend debut on Netflix. Samba TV said Monday that the feature take of Thomas Savage’s 1967 Western novel drew in 1.2 million U.S. households. That’s a great start for what is essentially a two-hour-and-six-minute art house title, higher than HBO Max’s first weekend of King Richard by 70% (707,000 U.S. Samba measured households); ahead 36% and 84%, respectively, from Netflix’s Ted Melfi dramedy Starling (883K U.S. households) and Rebecca Hall’s Passing (653K U.S. households); and even...
PETS
Deadline

Critics Choice TV Nominations: ‘Succession’ Leads Field As HBO Edges Netflix

Succession nearly lapped the field as the Critics Choice Association announced its TV awards nominations today. The HBO drama nabbed eight noms, with the premium cabler’s Mare of Easttown and Paramount +’s Evil next with five apiece. HBO edged Netflix for the most noms for the 27th annual Critics  Choice Awards, scoring 20 to the streamer’s 18. Check out the full list of nominations below. The prizes will be doled out at Sunday, January 9, at the Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. The CW and TBS will simulcast the show live in the East from 7-10 p.m. (delayed in the West). Succession and Evil will...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Only Have Eyes for Each Other During Spider-Man: No Way Home Event

Zendaya and Tom Holland's chemistry transcends far beyond the screen! The Hollywood power couple appeared to only have eyes for each other, as they stepped out in style to attend the Spider-Man: No Way Home photocall in London on Sunday, Dec. 5. The two, who play love interests in the superhero film, displayed their real-life romance during the event. At one point, photographers captured the pair with their arms wrapped around each other as they gazed into each other's eyes. Another image showed the two flashing wide smiles at each other, with Zendaya holding onto Tom's leather jacket. In other pictures, the duo snuck in glances towards one another even as they posed with...
MOVIES
imdb.com

The Girl From The Ring's Hiding In Your TV And You Missed It

2002's "The Ring" rocked audiences everywhere with its terrifying premise of a cursed videotape promising that, after seven days, a little girl with black hair covering her face would crawl out of a well, through your television set, and kill whoever watched it. Based on the 1998 Japanese film, "Ringu," the little girl from "The Ring" went by the name Samara and was played by child actor Daveigh Chase. Samara's appearance is inspired by the Japanese yūrei, a ghastly entity seen in Japanese art and folklore dating back to the 14th century. Samara's white gown is inspired by traditional Japanese funeral...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy