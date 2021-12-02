‘Birdman’ Co-Writer Armando Bó Preps the Heroic Story of the Buenos Aires Herald under Argentina’s Dictatorship

Hong Kong’s Oscar submission is an entertaining feel-good biography of So Wa-wai, the national sporting hero who won 12 medals in five Paralympic Games from 1996 to 2012. Focused on the powerful bond between the disabled runner and his fiercely dedicated mother, “Hero” injects just enough gritty drama about the champion’s financial and emotional battles to prevent the story being overwhelmed by sugary sentiment applied liberally elsewhere. The first film directed solo by “Love Off the Cuff” writer Jimmy Wan struck gold in Hong Kong cinemas in August and is likely to be the silver medalist behind “Anita” as top-grossing local film of the year. “Hero” sprinted onto Netflix in the U.S. and other territories on Nov. 5.

