‘Single All the Way’ Makes the Yuletide Gay in Netflix’s Cheesy Holiday Rom-com

Cancel all your plans because you are staying in tonight and watching the best holiday romcom of 2021: Single All the Way on Netflix. Michael Urie stars as a guy who’s totally unlucky in love—so unlucky that he convinces his roommate Nick (Philemon Chambers) to spend the holidays with his family just to get them off his back about not having a boyfriend. This being a Christmas movie, you know that plan falls apart fast leading to a whole lot of holiday hijinks! This movie has everything you want from one of these movies: it’s legitimately funny, legitimately romantic, and it gives icons Kathy Najimy and Jennifer Coolidge a whole lot of screen time to do what they do best. This movie is a straight-up Christmas miracle.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO