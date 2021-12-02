Superhero Bits: The Scrapped Marvel Era TV Show, New Hawkeye Easter Eggs & More

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awesome 92.3

‘Hawkeye’: Every Episode 1 Easter Egg and Secret

Marvel is back on Disney+ with Hawkeye, a new series loosely inspired by the excellent Hawkeye comic book from a few years ago by Matt Fraction and David Aja. The references to that comic begin almost immediately, with opening credits clearly styled after the font and aesthetics of the covers from that Hawkeye comic.
TV SERIES
97.5 KISS FM

‘Hawkeye’ Review: Marvel’s Latest Show Hits the Target

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown so large and varied at this point that it’s a bit like the weather in Florida: If you don’t like it, just wait a few minutes. Hot on the heels of Eternals’ ponderous cosmic shenanigans, here comes Hawkeye, a stripped-down street-level adventure full of wise-cracking heroes and full-on comic setpieces.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

Director Rhys Thomas Talks ‘Hawkeye,’ Working With Marvel Studios, Trying To Get Ant-Man In The Show & More [The Playlist Podcast]

Hawkeye has a bit of a stigma in comics and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s the dude that shoots arrows. He’s not a god. He’s not a super-soldier. And he doesn’t have a billion-dollar suit of armor protecting him. He has three kids, a wife, and a quiver of trick arrows. That’s all. Well, he also has a new Disney+ TV series, aptly titled “Hawkeye.” And in this episode of The Playlist Podcast, we got a chance to speak with Rhys Thomas, one of the directors of “Hawkeye,” to talk about what makes the archer such a great MCU character.
TV & VIDEOS
wxhc.com

New on Disney+ today, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye

Jeremy Renner's Marvel movie hero Hawkeye gets his own eponymous small-screen spin-off starting with two episodes on Disney+ today. The holiday-themed show that sees Renner's archer Avenger reluctantly taking on a protégé in Hailee Steinfeld's headstrong Kate Bishop. The series follows the onscreen events of Avengers: Endgame, during which Renner's...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Marvel#Hawkeye#Wandavision
Rolling Stone

How to Watch ‘Hawkeye’ Online Free: Stream the Marvel Show On Disney+

After time-travelling in Endgame and returning to the life of a family man after leaving vigilantism behind, the long underdeveloped Hawkeye will finally be getting his own solo entry in the MCU with the eponymous Hawkeye, streaming on Disney+. This new series centers around Jeremy Renner back again as Avengers veteran Clint Barton who’s tracked down by a young sharp-shooter fan Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. While Barton tries to focus on his family, he finds himself having to team up with Bishop as they’re under attack by local criminals during Christmas in New York City (Die Hard vibes, anyone?)....
TV SERIES
Joe Mertens

Marvel's "Hawkeye" show arrives just in time for Thanksgiving

Public poster for Marvel's new show "Hawkeye"groundedreason.com. Marvel's new show "Hawkeye" is arriving to Disney Plus just in time for Thanksgiving. The first two episodes of the show are up and ready for subscribers to stream. There will be a total of six episodes and they'll be released weekly every Wednesday. The final episode is set for a December 22nd release date.
Vulture

Hawkeye Closes Out an Exhausting Year in Marvel TV

Hawkeye, the latest Marvel TV show to arrive on Disney+, opens with a moment that played out 20 Marvel movies ago. In this iteration, a flashback to The Avengers’ Battle of New York is seen through the eyes of a young Kate Bishop, a character introduced to television audiences for the first time in this limited series that starts streaming Wednesday. As chaos dominates the streets and skies of the city, Kate, watching in horror from her parents’ destroyed penthouse, spots Hawkeye, a.k.a. Clint Barton, engaging in battle against Loki’s Chitauri forces and firing an arrow while in free fall. It’s a defining moment for the young woman, who, years later, as a 20-something played by Hailee Steinfeld, will become a skilled archer, fighter, and potential successor to Hawkeye, in part because of what she witnessed on that violent day.
TV SERIES
IGN

Hawkeye Episode 1 & 2: Breakdown, Ending Explained & Easter Eggs | Marvel Canon Fodder

Hawkeye hits the bullseye on Disney Plus, as the regularest Avenger from Marvel Comics finally gets his own adventure, except it's not really his own: Clint Barton (played by Jeremy Renner) is teamed up with Kate Bishop (played by Hailee Steinfeld) after Kate dons Clint's old Ronin suit and makes enemies with the wrong people. Thanks to Hawkeye, Kate Bishop survives an encounter with the Tracksuit mafia and knowing how things shake out for Kate in Marvel Comics, she could very well inherit the Hawkeye mantle from Clint at the end of the Hawkeye Disney + series. So join IGN host Max Scoville for Marvel Canon Fodder and the full Hawkeye Episode 1 and 2, along with Ending Explained and all the Easter Eggs we could find. Ever since the first Hawkeye trailer and the first Hawkeye teaser as well as the Hawkeye teaser trailer, it was clear the Clint would be forced to reckon with his dark past as Ronin, despite having saved the world multiple times as Hawkeye. Disney Plus also reminds us how important Black Widow (a.k.a Natasha Romanoff) was to Clint Barton and he is now processing the death of his best friend through this new series. The Hawkeye Disney + series also hews closely to the Hawkeye Marvel Comics series by Matt Fraction and David Aja. And if you wondered what Rogers: the Musical was about, now we know: Captain America leading the Avengers during the Battle of New York. Hawkeye is the newest Marvel Studios and MCU project on Disney + and the Marvel Cinematic Universe will never be the same.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Marvel’s Hawkeye Episodes 1 and 2: MCU Easter Eggs and Comic References

This article contains spoilers for Marvel’s Hawkeye episodes 1 and 2, as well as potential spoilers for future episodes and the wider MCU. Ah, Christmas in New York City. Not just Christmas in New York, but Christmas in the MCU’s New York City! Marvel’s Hawkeye has arrived on Disney+ with a dose of holiday cheer, an appropriate amount of violence, and a scruffy, one-eyed dog to warm our hearts…and possibly warm them with a Molotov cocktail if the Tracksuit Mafia have their way.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Premiere Easter Egg Doubles as a Clever Nod to Hailee Steinfeld's Career

It's no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe adores its Easter eggs. Each movie and TV show made by Marvel Studios is packed with references and nods hidden by creative teams as a way to provide fun moments for fans and pay homage to the people that inspired them. The new Hawkeye series is no different, and there's an Easter egg at the very beginning of the premiere that not only contains a link to a past MCU character, but also acts as a clever nod to the career of series star and MCU newcomer Hailee Steinfeld.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Hawkeye Premiere — All the Easter Eggs From the First Two Episodes

This story contains heavy spoilers for Hawkeye Hawkeye Episodes 1 and 2 Review if you haven't watched just yet. The first two episodes of Marvel’s Hawkeye are finally out and it was inevitable that everyone would start having theories and notice Easter eggs from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although Hawkeye’s story is smaller in scale than the blockbuster movies and inter-dimensional scope of the other Disney+ series, there are plenty of nods and callbacks to the comics for fans to enjoy. The episodes are streaming now, with new installments of the six-episode series to follow every Wednesday starting with episode 3 on November 30th.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Hawkeye Episodes 1 And 2: All The Easter Eggs And References You Missed In The New Disney Plus Series

The latest MCU Disney+ TV show is a Christmas murder mystery, complete with plenty of comic book nods and shout-outs. There has been a lot of Marvel content to consume this year already, and we're not through the superheroic woods yet. The final Disney+ MCU TV show of 2021 has arrived with the first two episodes of Hawkeye premiering on the streaming platform. This time around we're not dealing with temporal crimes or international terrorist groups, but a holiday-themed murder mystery surrounding Clint Barton and the newly introduced Kate Bishop, a Hawkeye super-fan and heiress.
TV SERIES

