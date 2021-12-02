Superhero Bits: The Scrapped Marvel Era TV Show, New Hawkeye Easter Eggs & More

Hawkeye hits the bullseye on Disney Plus, as the regularest Avenger from Marvel Comics finally gets his own adventure, except it's not really his own: Clint Barton (played by Jeremy Renner) is teamed up with Kate Bishop (played by Hailee Steinfeld) after Kate dons Clint's old Ronin suit and makes enemies with the wrong people. Thanks to Hawkeye, Kate Bishop survives an encounter with the Tracksuit mafia and knowing how things shake out for Kate in Marvel Comics, she could very well inherit the Hawkeye mantle from Clint at the end of the Hawkeye Disney + series. So join IGN host Max Scoville for Marvel Canon Fodder and the full Hawkeye Episode 1 and 2, along with Ending Explained and all the Easter Eggs we could find. Ever since the first Hawkeye trailer and the first Hawkeye teaser as well as the Hawkeye teaser trailer, it was clear the Clint would be forced to reckon with his dark past as Ronin, despite having saved the world multiple times as Hawkeye. Disney Plus also reminds us how important Black Widow (a.k.a Natasha Romanoff) was to Clint Barton and he is now processing the death of his best friend through this new series. The Hawkeye Disney + series also hews closely to the Hawkeye Marvel Comics series by Matt Fraction and David Aja. And if you wondered what Rogers: the Musical was about, now we know: Captain America leading the Avengers during the Battle of New York. Hawkeye is the newest Marvel Studios and MCU project on Disney + and the Marvel Cinematic Universe will never be the same.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO