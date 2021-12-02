Correction to last week's ad

President Biden will warn Russian President Vladimir Putin on a high-stakes video call Tuesday that the United States is prepared to impose harsh economic consequences on Moscow if it goes through with a military invasion of Ukraine. Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the border with its...
China has told the United States it will "pay" for its diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics on human rights grounds. The White House on Monday announced it would not send any government officials to the games in February 2022, due to "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses."
Jussie Smollett, the former "Empire" actor, took the stand on Monday in his disorderly conduct trial, telling jurors his side of the alleged 2019 attack that he's been accused of faking for attention. Smollett and his team have insisted that the attack, in which he was allegedly beaten by two men and had a noose put around his neck, was real.
NEW YORK (AP) — From multinational banks to corner grocery stores, all private employers in New York City will have to require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the mayor announced Monday, imposing one of the most aggressive vaccine mandates in the U.S. The move by Mayor Bill de...
(CNN) — One week after a school shooting in Michigan that killed four students and led to the manhunt and arrest of the suspect's parents, officials are wondering how the tragedy could have been prevented. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said Monday that the bloodshed could have been avoided had...
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement...
Comments / 0