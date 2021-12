As Indigenous Peoples Month draws to a close, we look at some of them who came to D.C. for various reasons since the Nactochtanks were forced out. Washington was a frequent draw for Native American tribes seeking assistance from the federal government. For instance, members of the Teseque Pueblo arrived in the nation’s capital in 1852. They were interested in convincing the government to bring some semblance of peace to the territory that they inhabited. Along the way, they were taken to the Navy Yard, where they watched some of the country’s most modern weaponry batter an old and outdated ship that was anchored in the Anacostia. The visitors went home, suitably impressed.

