ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

One Day At A Time

By Evelyn 'E.T.' Trevathan
lewisherald.com
 5 days ago

Well it feels like a cold early winters morning here in our little valley. I have gotten a good warm fire going in the old wood heating stove, I have started on my second cup of hot coffee. The cats had a really good breakfast this morning, they had chopped turkey...

www.lewisherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gatesville Messenger

Thanksgiving is one of my favorite times of year

Thanksgiving is one of my favorite times of year. It's a pause in the busy rush toward Christmas, a time to reflect on what is most important to us and the things we're thankful for. Over the decades of course, family celebrations change significantly as we all go through phases...
FESTIVAL
kadn.com

Making Kids Smile One Present at a Time

Lafayette,LA- The holidays are unique because, for many, its all about giving to others. Two organizations are coming together to see not only that kids have a big smile on their faces but their parents as well. This holiday season Lafayette local Roy Meche wants to lend a helping hand...
LAFAYETTE, LA
texasborderbusiness.com

No One Wants a Soggy Turkey Day!

Have y’all seen the forecast for Thanksgiving yet? It’s going to be a wet one! At Palm Valley Animal Society, a large number of our medium/large dogs are located in covered, outdoor housing. In our warm, sunny climate, this housing is typically okay, but wet and cold is no fun for those pets who are staying outside.
POLITICS
westsidetoday.com

Building Community One Song at A Time

Join Angel City Chorale for its first live stage performance in two years with their ‘Light Up the World’ holiday concert. Learn the details in this video brought to you by the Invisible Gardener.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Day At A Time#Thanksgiving#Christmas Trees#Cat
Washington Times-Herald

Spreading cheer one gift at a time

There’s still time to pick up a tag or two and help a family in need through Jubilee Christmas. For 15 years, the annual gift collection has helped to make Christmas brighter for local families. “We will be collecting gifts on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9,” said Jeannie Burks, a...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
bravotv.com

Heavenly Kimes Shows Her "Beautiful Babies" in Matching Holiday Pajamas

Dr. Heavenly Kimes seldom posts pictures with her three children, but when she does, they're always worth the wait. The Married to Medicine cast member recently shared not one, but two adorable photos of her and her family getting into the holiday spirit while sporting matching pajamas. In the first...
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Dairy Queen brings back this favorite holiday Blizzard flavor

It might not be one of the elves four major food groups, but the Dairy Queen holiday Blizzard flavor does make the season merry and bright. Even on snowy days that are filled with the winter chill, this frozen dessert always brings the smiles. Red is the color of the season, and the red spoon is ready to dig into another Blizzard.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cats
Slate

Help! My Future Mother-in-Law Is Furious I’m Wearing White for My Second Wedding.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. I WILL be the one in white: I am getting married for the second time to a wonderful man soon-ish, and I have found and bought the dress I’m certain is perfect for me. I love everything about it. There is one completely non-problem (in my opinion), which is that it’s white. My future mother-in-law, who I’ve always felt was a bit rigid about tradition but never seemed like a fit-thrower, is livid about this. Livid! About a dress color! She told me it’s tacky and tasteless to wear white on my second marriage, and she won’t shut up about it. She’s tried to “reason” with me several times, and she’s even offered to buy me a new, “more appropriate” dress. She has begged my fiancé to get me to change my mind incessantly for weeks. After the first few incidents, he asked whether I’d be willing to wear an off-white dress for the ceremony and change to the white one for the reception (to which the answer is obviously no!).
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Herald Community Newspapers

Supporting ACDS, one wash at a time

ACDS — formerly known as the Association for Children with Down Syndrome — serves children and adults with varying levels of disabilities. Megan Lombardo, of Rockville Centre, the ACDS director of development, said the nonprofit was founded more than 50 years ago by a group of parents who had children with Down syndrome. They were told they should institutionalize their children, as was common practice then, but they didn’t want to. They wanted them home.
MERRICK, NY
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
kfgo.com

Reviving Ojibwe spiritual traditions, one pet at a time

CASS LAKE, Minn. – Several members of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe in northern Minnesota are working to address animal neglect on their tribal lands – and in doing so bringing their community closer to its spiritual roots. Kids are helping their elders in animal rescues, pet food and...
ANIMALS
The Stockton Record

The gift of time, one of the best gifts for photographers

Gift-giving season is upon us and if you have a photographer on your Christmas list you may be wondering what to get them. Photographers of any skill level will always welcome an addition of a new camera or lens but those can cost from several hundred to several thousand dollars, which is certainly well above most people’s budgets. Well, there is a gift that will cost you very little and will be welcomed by most shutterbugs of nearly every skill level. The gift of time.
STOCKTON, CA
hoiabc.com

One Class at a Time: Mrs. Martin

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - “Oh my gosh, this is amazing, I never dreamed”. Those words, coming from the enthusiastic Ms. Martin at Easterseals Learning Academy in Germantown Hills. “Obviously, the first year when you open a school it’s oh my goodness, what have we done. The growth that...
GERMANTOWN HILLS, IL
lewisherald.com

Tyrades! Has Christmas Eve Become Groundhog Day, John-Boy?

This may get me on Santa’s naughty list, but I honestly can’t remember whether I watched “The Homecoming: A Christmas Story” when CBS first aired it on December 19, 1971. Since my mother is an antique collector and regales everyone with tales of growing up during “hard times,” and since...
FESTIVAL
lewisherald.com

American Legion Big Brother Drive roadblock

The American Legion will have their annual Big Brother Drive roadblock on December 4, 2021 starting at 8:00 a.m. Members of the American Legion will be set up at several red lights in town. All donations will go towards helping citizens purchase groceries during Christmas. For more information, contact Tommy...
ADVOCACY
lewisherald.com

Christmas in Hohenwald

Christmas in Hohenwald is finally here! Mark your calendars for all the special events and fun activities in which you and your family can participate, right here in our own wonderful town. It kicks off with the Reindeer Games Christmas Parade on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. right through downtown...
HOHENWALD, TN
Sampson Independent

A snow day bonanza

Although it was a full week since the Thanksgiving Day feast at Grandma and Pappy Price’s house, it seemed like yesterday that my big br
NFL
SPY

Cuffing Season: What Is It and When Does It Start?

Every year as the weather cools down, singles have to make a decision: do they power through the winter alone, or find someone cozy to snuggle up to? Around this time of year, people who would otherwise play the field or enjoy remaining single now feel the urge to be tied down.    What Is Cuffing Season? What exactly is cuffing season? The word “cuffing” is an abbreviation for “handcuffing,” since you’re metaphorically getting shackled to someone else — at least until it’s safe to go out in a t-shirt again! It’s no secret that the holidays are better with company. It can be...
NETFLIX

Comments / 0

Community Policy