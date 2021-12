Mary Ann Blanchette, age 90 of Marshall, formerly of Tracy, passed away with family by her side and in her heart on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Morningside Heights in Marshall. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 26, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tracy. Visitation will be 12:00-2:00 p.m. Friday at the church. Interment will be in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Tracy. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the St. Mary’s CCW, Catholic Daughters, or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Tracy Area Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

TRACY, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO