ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

New York Rangers keeping pace with NHL top teams, beat Flyers

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Rangers are showing no signs of slowing down. Quite the contrary, they seem to be speeding up. Despite an unexpected long layoff after the Islanders were shut down due to COVID issues, the Blueshirts came out with jump against the Flyers. When the team went to center ice...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Buffalo News

Live coverage: Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers

The Buffalo Sabres take on the New York Rangers at 6 p.m. in Madison Square Garden. Get caught up for the game with Mike Harrington's Inside the NHL and NHL power rankings as well as Lance Lysowski's mailbag. To see all of The News' Sabres coverage, visit buffalonews.com/sports/sabres. Follow the...
NHL
Empire Sports Media

New York Rangers’ last second goal defeats Buffalo 5-4

New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren scored the game-winner with .07 seconds left to cap a crazy 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. The New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres appeared to be ready to take their contest into overtime Sunday night. Chris Kreider had the puck pinned in the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Dryden Hunt
Person
Carter Hart
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Jacob Trouba
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Yardbarker

Assessing all the trade rumors surrounding the New York Rangers

Unless your focus has been elsewhere this week, you are aware that the New York Rangers have been mentioned often in the NHL rumor mill this week. If you have been out of touch prepping for Thanksgiving, or simply just more tuned into football, the Rangers are said to be in the market for a forward AND a defenseman.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Gameday Preview: New York Islanders – 11/24/21

The New York Rangers will face the New York Islanders for the first time this season tonight at the new home venue for the Islanders, UBS Arena. The Rangers are coming off a thrilling win against the Buffalo Sabres in which defenseman Ryan Lindgren netted the game-winning goal with less than one second remaining in regulation, improving the Blueshirts record to 11-4-3. The Islanders have struggled so far during the first month of the season with a record of 5-8-2, are in last place in the Metropolitan Division and the midst of a six-game losing streak. However, expect the rivalry to remain intense during tonight’s game regardless of where both teams are currently in the standings. Let’s take a look at some storylines for both clubs ahead of this evening’s game.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#The New York Rangers#Covid#Washington Capitals#Edmonton
Yardbarker

New York Rangers recent roll has them moving up NHL Power Rankings

The New York Rangers have won six of their last seven games and have moved within two points of first place in the Metro Division. This has garnered the Blueshirts notoriety around the NHL and it is showing in the latest Power Rankings. Daily Goal Horn’s Top Five Teams. Over...
NHL
elitesportsny.com

Which New York Rangers could be headed to the Winter Olympics?

Who might represent the Rangers — and their countries — in the upcoming Winter Olympics?. The NHL is sending players to the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China. Which players make the rosters for their respective countries will be a hot debate between now and when the final rosters are announced in January.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Yardbarker

New York Rangers are exactly what their record says they are; excellent

The New York Rangers currently sit in third place in the Metro Division with a record of 13-4-3 for 29 points. Their .725 winning percentage ranks 4th in the NHL. At the beginning of the season, Igor Shesterkin stole some games as the group learned a new system under head coach Gerard Galant. There were also some new players on the team with roles still being defined.
NHL
NHL

New York Rangers Game Tomorrow, November 28th Postponed

The New York Rangers today issued the following statement regarding tomorrow's game against the Islanders:. The NHL has postponed the game scheduled for tomorrow, November 28 at 6:00 p.m. between the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden in accordance with the league's Health and Safety Protocols. The game will be rescheduled for a later date. We will communicate directly with ticket holders.
NHL
Blueshirt Banter

Nils Lundkvist Is Holding His Own For New York Rangers

Nils Lundkvist is a player that both fans and the front office have been patiently waiting to see in the NHL for quite some time, and he’s now played in 15 games for the New York Rangers. Lundkvist, selected 28th overall in 2018, saw his stock as a prospect rise...
NHL
The Game Haus

The New York Rangers Host the Struggling Philadelphia Flyers

Tonight, the New York Rangers host the struggling Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers will go one-on-one against their longtime division rivals, the Rangers. Will the Flyers’ struggles continue? Or will a win start something special, leading them on their way to playoff contention?. The Rangers. The Rangers are on a roll....
NHL
Sun-Journal

NHL roundup: Rangers top Flyers 4-1 for fourth straight win

NEW YORK — Chris Kreider scored again and Igor Shesterkin stopped 33 shots to help the New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist, Jacob Trouba and Dryden Hunt also scored and Kaapo Kakko...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy