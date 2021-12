As a Villanovan, I know that the outdoors is often only a means of getting around from building to building. The ten minutes of free time in between class is rarely spent commenting on the fresh air or the coloration of leaves. I know that hours are spent in Falvey, isolated from all possible distractions and forms of life, including the nature that exists beyond its brick walls. I know that Villanovans are so involved in an overwhelming multitude of important organizations and causes that they often forget to take care of themselves, let alone other living things.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO