Sherlock Holmes Chapter One places you into the shoes of the young detective as you solve cases and attempt to discover the truth behind a past event blocked from Sherlock's mind. The developers attempt to combine action and investigation into 1 grand adventure that doesn't always work well. The investigation portion is tough but satisfying as you gather all the clues and make that triumphant discovery of what happened. The combat portions are optional but the lack of creative solutions often hinders progress especially given the game's lack of direction. Sherlock Holmes Chapter One has promise and definitely can serve as an edifice for a grand detective franchise but definitely needs some refinement.

