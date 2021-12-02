ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

DA: Overworked assistant set bail too low for parade suspect

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ED6P_0dChDFJ300

Milwaukee County's top prosecutor said Thursday that a young assistant in his office rushed to set $1,000 bail for a man before he allegedly drove his vehicle through a Christmas parade because she was overworked and never saw his risk assessment.

District Attorney John Chisholm told the county's judiciary committee during a hearing that the assistant prosecutor handling a domestic violence case against Darrell Brooks Jr. had been on the job for only two-and-a-half years, was handling two dozen other felony cases and a jury trial when Brooks' case fell to her and never had access to Brooks' risk assessment because it hadn't been uploaded into the office's system, Chisholm said.

She saw that his bail had been set at $500 in an endangerment case pending against him and simply doubled that, illustrating how overwhelmed his office has become since the COVID-19 pandemic began, he said.

“That is a decision on its face … that I believe was inappropriately low given the context of what we knew about the defendant,” Chisholm said. “That's human error. It set in motion a chain of events that resulted in a tragedy. Again, I'm not trying to lessen our responsibility for that, but that's it. In essence, that's what you had here, a young (assistant district attorney) trying to do the best she could under tough circumstances and she made a mistake.”

Brooks allegedly drove his maroon Ford Escape into a Christmas parade in downtown Waukesha on Nov. 21. Six people were killed and more than 60 were injured. He faces six counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the incident. His motive remains unclear.

Court records show Brooks was charged with endangerment in Milwaukee County in July 2020 after he allegedly fired his gun at his nephew. He was set to stand trial in February but Chisholm's office had to push the proceeding back as it struggled with a backlog of cases due to pandemic-induced courtroom closures. Since prosecutors couldn't provide him with a speedy trial, they reduced his bail from $7,500 to $500. He posted that in March.

On Nov. 5, weeks before the parade, he was charged with endangerment again, this time for allegedly running over the mother of his child with his SUV. Brooks was assessed as a high risk to reoffend, but the prosecutor who handled his initial appearance, listed in court records as Carole Manchester, still sought the $1,000 cash bail. Brooks posted it on Nov. 19.

Chisholm's office has taken heat for setting bail at $1,000, with critics saying he essentially enabled Brooks to attack the parade.

Chisholm, a Democrat, has pushed for ending cash bail, saying it's not fair to poor defendants. He wants to implement a new system in which only violent offenders are jailed until trial. That's left him walking a fine line between angry residents who hold him at least partly responsible for the carnage at the parade and progressives looking to reduce incarceration rates.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said at a news conference Thursday that his administration is helping Chisholm investigate what happened.

“I caution people not to jump to conclusions, but there is one conclusion that is obvious: that (Brooks) should not have been out,” Evers said. “But we are looking forward to the conclusion to the investigation.”

County supervisors pressed Chisholm during the hearing Thursday. Patti Logsdon told him that he needs to get tougher on criminals and keep them all in jail until their cases come up. Steven Shea asked him what he's supposed to tell constituents who feel Milwaukee County's courts are a “revolving door putting violent criminals out on the street.”

Chisholm and the county's chief judge, Mary Triggiano, responded by painting a picture of a Milwaukee County court system that has been limping along since the pandemic struck.

Triggiano noted that the county is dealing with a backlog of 1,600 felony cases and 3,100 misdemeanor cases. Chisholm said the jail has a capacity of 920 inmates and is currently housing about 890, including 175 awaiting trial in homicide cases and 100 awaiting trial for first-degree sexual assault alone.

“In this particular case, the (assistant district attorney) didn't make a decision just in a vacuum with lots and lots of time to assess it," Chisholm said. "It doesn't excuse it, but it puts it into context when you're dealing with high volume triage, trying to sort what the most serious offense is, just trying to get the case in the system and move on to the next one, sometimes errors are going to occur.”

___

Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter at https://twitter.com/trichmond1

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Waukesha Christmas parade: Probe launched into why suspect was freed from jail on ‘inappropriately low’ bail

An investigation has been launched into how the suspect in the Waukesha parade tragedy had been released from jail on “inappropriately low” bail over an another incident.As officials charged 39-year Darrell Brooks with five counts of “intentional homicide” over the incident, that left five people dead and injured around 40, it was revealed he had been released from jail ten days earlier.Reports said Mr Brooks Jr, had been charged three times in less than two years with recklessly endangering the safety of others, most recently on Nov 5. That was part of a domestic abuse incident for which he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Bail#Domestic Violence#Ford
bulletin-news.com

Waukesha Parade Crash Suspect’s Bail Raises Concerns

The defendant in a tragic Christmas parade collision in suburban Milwaukee was released on $1,000 bond only two days before the catastrophic event, prompting a study of what transpired and fresh calls for courts to have more discretion to impose larger bails. One pending case against Darrell Brooks Jr. was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston Herald

Editorial: Low bail set stage for parade massacre

We’ve been here before — too often. A heinous crime, a suspect arrested, his criminal record revealed, followed by — “who let him out on bail?”. In this case that suspect is Darrell Brooks Jr., alleged to have plowed his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisc., killing five and injuring scores of others, including children, on Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
milwaukeesun.com

Massacre suspect was out on inappropriately low bail prosecutor

The Milwaukee County District Attorney just confirmed the identity of the man who drove through the Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade, killing five and injuring 48 people. The suspect was out on ?inappropriately low? bail. Waukesha police have been reluctant to name the suspect in Sunday's event, though local and national...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wuwm.com

Milwaukee DA blames human error for low bail in previous case involving suspect in Waukesha Christmas parade incident

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm has repeatedly called the $1000 cash bail Darrell Brooks, Jr. posted in a previous case “inappropriately low.”. Brooks is the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade incident that killed six people and injured more than 60 just days before Thanksgiving. During a county Judiciary,...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
WRAL

Christmas parade suspect was out on bail, had criminal history

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Christmas parade suspect was out on bail, had criminal history. Darrell Brooks has a criminal history extending into the 1990s and was out on bail...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wuwm.com

Waukesha court sets $5 million bail for suspect in Christmas parade deaths and injuries

It didn’t take long for a Waukesha County court commissioner to set bail at $5 million for Darrell Brooks, Jr. late Tuesday afternoon. According to the criminal complaint, the 39-year-old allegedly drove an SUV through Waukesha’s annual Christmas parade Sunday, killing five people and injuring 62. Brooks was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide.
WAUKESHA, WI
The Independent

The Independent

362K+
Followers
139K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy