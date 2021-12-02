VERIFY: Is Biden Nominating VP Kamala Harris To Supreme Court?

The White House confirmed Thursday that Kamala Harris's chief spokeswoman will be leaving the job at the end of the year, at a time when the vice president is hitting a patch of political turbulence. Confirming press reports, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said there had been an announcement "about Symone Sanders departing" and noted that "she'll always be a part of this Biden-Harris family, and it's only natural after a couple of years to be ready for something new." "Working in the first year of a White House is exciting and rewarding, but it's also grueling and exhausting," Psaki said. "It's all of those things at once." She added that such departures were "also an opportunity, as it is in any White House, to bring in new faces, new voices and new perspectives."

GREER, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO