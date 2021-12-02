ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

VERIFY: Is Biden Nominating VP Kamala Harris To Supreme Court?

WTHR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRumors are swirling online about President...

www.wthr.com

Missoulian

Why is Kamala Harris receiving low approval rating?

Vice President Kamala Harris received a low approval rating, but who is to blame? Is this a symptom of Harris' personal failings or the failings of the administration as a whole? Could anyone garner good poll numbers when so closely associated with the border crisis? A political strategist discusses the problems the vice president faces. Source by: Stringr.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SFGate

We finally have a poll gauging Kamala Harris' support in 2024 if Biden doesn't run

Despite public assurances that President Joe Biden plans to seek re-election in 2024, there has been growing speculation in recent weeks that the president may step aside. Such chatter really started to take off when former Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd, a longtime Biden ally, said he was unsure whether Biden will run again. In a world where Biden doesn't run, it is reportedly likely that Vice President Kamala Harris would be challenged in a Democratic primary by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and possibly others.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Kamala Harris spokeswoman quits as VP hits bumpy patch

The White House confirmed Thursday that Kamala Harris's chief spokeswoman will be leaving the job at the end of the year, at a time when the vice president is hitting a patch of political turbulence. Confirming press reports, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said there had been an announcement "about Symone Sanders departing" and noted that "she'll always be a part of this Biden-Harris family, and it's only natural after a couple of years to be ready for something new." "Working in the first year of a White House is exciting and rewarding, but it's also grueling and exhausting," Psaki said. "It's all of those things at once." She added that such departures were "also an opportunity, as it is in any White House, to bring in new faces, new voices and new perspectives."
GREER, SC
Redlands Daily Facts

Like it or not, the Democrats are stuck with Kamala Harris

A USA Today-Suffolk University poll placed Vice President Kamala Harris’ approval ratings at 28%, 10 points below that of President Joe Biden. The U.K. Telegraph tweeted: “With Kamala Harris looking unelectable, the Democrats are considering the nuclear option. Whispers in Washington suggest Joe Biden’s camp has a plan to find a more popular replacement ahead of the 2024 battle.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
rolling out

Kamala Harris loses 2 advisers in 1 month

There’s going to be another shakeup in Vice President Kamala Harris’ camp as her senior adviser and chief spokesperson Symone Sanders is expected to leave her position before the end of the year. Ashley Etienne, the vice president’s communications director, announced last month that she would leave in December as well, which marks two senior-level exits in the past month.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Atlanta Daily World

Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama Emerge As Top Candidates For 2024 Election

The 2024 presidential election may be years away, but political pollsters are always looking towards the future. While putting together a Hill-HarrisX poll, researchers asked potential voters who they would like to support in the upcoming presidential race if President Joe Biden were not to run for re-election. Through this effort, Vice President Kamala Harris emerged as the leading political candidate with 13% of the vote and former First Lady Michelle Obama followed closely behind with 10% of the vote. Other potential candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Cory Booker, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg earned less than 5% of voters’ support.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Pete Buttigieg's edge over Kamala Harris as a 2024 presidential candidate

Despite the fact that we’re just a year into Joe Biden’s presidency, Democratic donors, strategists and pundits are already eyeing his potential 2024 successors if he declines to run for re-election. And already there’s a new conventional wisdom emerging: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s star is rising while Vice President Kamala Harris’ star appears to be crashing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
chronicle99.com

Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama and VP Kamala Harris in Lead For 2024 If Biden Decides Not To Run

It’s still a few more years before the United States has to decide again who will be the next to lead the nation, but Americans have already had their early favorites. It turns out, both incumbent U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama came out as top contenders for the 2024 Democratic nomination. This provided that President Joe Biden chooses not to push for four more years, according to the recent survey.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Mining Journal

Vice presidential woes of Kamala Harris continue

WASHINGTON — For 85 minutes last Friday, the Vice President of the United States held the power of the presidency, as Joe Biden underwent his first physical exam in office. He was anesthetized for a colonoscopy for that time, requiring the temporary transfer of power until he recovered consciousness and was judged “fit for duty” to resume the obligations of his office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
raleighnews.net

As Biden anesthetized, VP Harris gains presidential powers

WASHINGTON D.C.: President Joe Biden temporarily transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris while undergoing a routine colonoscopy for 85 minutes on Friday. Harris, the first female, first Black and first South Asian US vice president, broke yet another barrier, and worked from her office in the West Wing while Biden was under anesthesia, said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KTLA

KQED’s political correspondent discusses VP Kamala Harris’s prospects for future presidential bid

KQED Political Correspondent Marisa Lagos joined Inside California Politics this week to discuss Vice President Kamala Harris and her prospects for a future presidential run. “There are a lot of Democrats that don’t want to see her run, or would like to run themselves,” Lagos said. This segment aired on Inside California Politics on Nov. 21, […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Glamour

Kamala Harris Becomes First Woman With Presidential Power as Joe Biden Has Routine Colonoscopy

Vice President Kamala Harris will become the first woman to hold presidential power when Joe Biden undergoes a routine colonoscopy on Friday, November 19. Per CNN, Biden will be placed under anesthesia for the procedure, and he’ll temporarily transfer power to Harris for the interim. “The vice president will work from her office in the West Wing during this time,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, according to CNN.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

WATCH: Stephanopoulos Asks Kamala Harris ‘Has President Biden Told You Whether He Will Seek Re-election In 2024?’

ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos asked Vice President Kamala Harris whether President Joe Biden has told her he will run for reelection in 2024. On Thursday morning’s edition of Good Morning America, Stephanopoulos wrapped up his exclusive interview with the VP by asking “Has President Biden told you whether he’s going to seek reelection in 2024?”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

