Gary Indiana's 2 top officials quarantining with breakthrough COVID cases

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Gary Mayor Jerome Prince provided a health update Thursday for him and his deputy, one day after announcing they had tested positive for COVID-19 and were experiencing mild symptoms.

Prince said Deputy Mayor Trent McCain and he have maintained their full range of duties and responsibilities, including attending all of their meetings remotely, while quarantining at home.

“This past Sunday, I received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19. I was vaccinated earlier this year, and, despite some mild symptoms, I feel well. I immediately began my quarantine when I received the diagnosis," Prince said.

Prince said no one else in his office has tested positive for COVID-19 but added Gary's heath commissioner is closely monitoring each staff member.

Prince said because both McCain and he were fully vaccinated and only have mild COVID symptoms, he hopes that will convince more Gary residents who have not been vaccinated to get their shots.