ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Gary Indiana's 2 top officials quarantining with breakthrough COVID cases

By Jim Gudas
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LnIbI_0dChCEfn00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Gary Mayor Jerome Prince provided a health update Thursday for him and his deputy, one day after announcing they had tested positive for COVID-19 and were experiencing mild symptoms.

Prince said Deputy Mayor Trent McCain and he have maintained their full range of duties and responsibilities, including attending all of their meetings remotely, while quarantining at home.

“This past Sunday, I received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19. I was vaccinated earlier this year, and, despite some mild symptoms, I feel well. I immediately began my quarantine when I received the diagnosis," Prince said.

Prince said no one else in his office has tested positive for COVID-19 but added Gary's heath commissioner is closely monitoring each staff member.

Prince said because both McCain and he were fully vaccinated and only have mild COVID symptoms, he hopes that will convince more Gary residents who have not been vaccinated to get their shots.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Gary, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Gary, IN
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Quarantine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WBBM News Radio

The latest on COVID's Omicron variant

Much is still unknown about the Omicron variant first identified in South Africa during a spike in infections, but experts are looking into if the variant is more transmissible, causes worse symptoms, or reduces the efficacy of vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy