Jury Trial Set For Father Of Emma Sweet

WTHR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe just learned a jury trial has...

www.wthr.com

WTHR

Columbus dad charged in death of 2-year-old Emma Sweet

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A father is now facing charges in his daughter's death after her body was pulled from the White River in Bartholomew County Sunday. Jeremy Sweet, 39, had been on a 72-hour hold as police investigated the incident. He was already awaiting trial on two other cases for possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He was out on bond when his truck was found submerged in the White River Friday, Nov. 26.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
#Jury Trial
FOX59

Day two of search starts for Emma Sweet in Bartholomew Co.

Columbus, Ind. — The search has started again for Emma Sweet. Search crews looked for her all day Friday. Friday morning, officers were dispatched to Blessing Road for a truck that was located near the east fork of White River by duck hunters. The hunters found the truck submerged with a person, Jeremy Sweet, inside. […]
COLUMBUS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Father charged in death of Emma Sweet, who was found in Bartholomew County river

The father of a 2-year-old girl whose body was found in a river in Bartholomew County has been charged with neglect resulting in death as well as a drug-related offense. Prosecutors have formally charged Jeremy Sweet in the death of his daughter, Emma, after police placed him on a 72-hour hold pending further investigation into her death. Both father and daughter were reported missing the day before duck hunters found Sweet in a truck submerged in the White River, with no sign of Emma.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
