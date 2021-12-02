ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Host and resident bacteria join forces to control fungi in plant roots

In nature, the roots of healthy plants are colonized by complex microbial communities of bacteria and filamentous eukaryotes (i.e., fungi and oomycetes), the composition of which profoundly influences plant health. Maintaining a microbial equilibrium in their roots is very important for plants to remain healthy, however, the means by which this...

allthatsinteresting.com

11 Of Ancient Earth’s Most Unbelievable Prehistoric Animals

Maybe Bigfoot doesn’t exist — or maybe he does. But in any case, a similarly gigantic beast did once walk the earth. Gigantopithecus blacki, a prehistoric giant ape, could give Bigfoot a run for his money. Like Bigfoot, however, G.blacki is elusive. Scientists have few fossils of them, and the...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Invasive ants can threaten ecosystems by damaging plants at the roots

Invasive ant species can be found in almost every ecosystem on earth, but the impact these invaders may have on plant health has only recently been investigated by scientists. A new study published in Journal of Ecology is the first of its kind to find that invasive ants can disrupt plants' growth and photosynthesis by nesting at their roots—potentially threatening plants in tropical and subtropical regions around the globe.
WILDLIFE
Wired

It's Time to Fear the Fungi

In 2009, a patient in Japan developed a new fungal infection on their ear. The highly transmissible Candida auris fungus had been previously unknown to science (and resistant to the drugs available to treat it), but within a few years, cases started emerging in Venezuela, Iran, Russia, and South Africa.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

New Scientific Theory Claims the COVID-19 Omicron Variant May Have Originated in Rodents

According to some scientists, it is possible that the new COVID-19 variant known as Omicron may have evolved in a species other than humans, more precisely, rodents!. The theory reported by STAT claims that it is likely an animal got SARS-CoV-2 last year and after it mutated multiple times inside its body, the virus jumped back to humans, more dangerous than ever.
SCIENCE
Massive Science

Animals, plants, and even some bacteria use hypodermic needles

In 1844, Irish physician Francis Rynd performed the first known medical injection using a hollow metal needle that ended in a sharpened point. This instrument, known today as a hypodermic needle, has become one of the most important tools used in medicine and research. Some have even claimed that the hypodermic syringe in particular is responsible for saving more lives and alleviating more suffering than any other piece of medical technology.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Bacteria in the wind

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2021)Cite this article. Aeolian processes can redistribute enormous quantities of sediment over the Earth's surface. During dust events, bacteria can attach to dust particles - making bioaerosols - and travel long distances, causing environmental cross-border pollution. However, there has been no detailed quantitative verification of the amounts of bacteria being transported.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Bacteria and plants fight alike

A brown blotch on a plant leaf may be a sign that the plant's defenses are hard at work: When a plant is infected by a virus, fungus or bacterium, its immune response keeps the disease from spreading by killing the infected cell, as well as a few surrounding ones. A new study at the Weizmann Institute of Science points to the evolutionary origins of this plant immune mechanism. The study may help explain how major plant defenses work and how they may one day be strengthened to increase resilience against plant diseases that each year cause billions of dollars of crop losses worldwide.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Scientists identify animal model for two emerging tick-borne hemorrhagic viruses

Pigtailed macaques are a candidate model organism for two hemorrhagic diseases of public health concern: Kyasanur Forest disease and Alkhurma hemorrhagic disease, report Rebecca Broeckel at the National Institutes of Health in Montana, and colleagues, in a study publishing Dec. 2 in the open-access journal PLOS Pathogens. Tick-borne flaviviruses such...
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Adding single type of bacteria to gut microbiome boosted anti-tumor immunity in mice

A bacterium common in the mouse gut microbiome can charge up the immune system to fight cancer cells in the colon, researchers from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine report today in the journal Immunity. The study showed that bacterium Helicobacter hepaticus boosted adaptive immune response and prompted selective...
CANCER
Science Daily

The layered effect: A single-cell map of corn’s root reveals a regulator of cellular diversity

A new study uses novel single-cell profiling techniques to reveal how plants add new cell layers that help them resist climate stressors like drought or flooding. The research focuses on corn -- a critically important crop around the world -- in an effort to create a cell-by-cell map of the plant's root system, which mediates drought stress and absorbs nutrients and fertilizer from the soil.
AGRICULTURE
Science Daily

Artificial material protects light states on smallest length scales

Light not only plays a key role as an information carrier for optical computer chips, but also in particular for the next generation of quantum computers. Its lossless guidance around sharp corners on tiny chips and the precise control of its interaction with other light are the focus of research worldwide. Scientists at Paderborn University have now demonstrated, for the very first time, the spatial confinement of a light wave to a point smaller than the wavelength in a 'topological photonic crystal'. These are artificial electromagnetic materials that facilitate robust manipulation of light. The state is protected by special properties and is important for use in quantum chips, for example. The findings have now been published in renowned journal "Science Advances."
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Scientists pinpoint protein’s role in critical gene expression

Each cell in our body needs a fuel source to grow and divide to keep us alive. Most cells prefer a fuel source of high energy-containing sugar, but there are many times when our cells find themselves in short supply and must find other sources of energy to maintain their basic functions to stay alive. As most organisms experience times of feast and famine, cells have evolved ways to respond rapidly to a changing nutrient environment. The lab of Brian Strahl, PhD, interim chair of the UNC Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the UNC School of Medicine has unraveled more details for how cells do this, garnering insights into the basic ways in which cell epigenetics affect biology and disease.
CANCER
Science Daily

Wild blue wonder: X-ray beam explores food color protein

In food products, the natural blues tend to be moody. A fun food colorant with a scientific name -- phycocyanin -- provides a vivid blue pigment that food companies crave, but it can be unstable when placed in soft drinks and sport beverages, and then lose its hues under fluorescent light on grocery shelves.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Physicists exploit space and time symmetries to control quantum materials

Physicists from Exeter and Trondheim have developed a theory describing how space reflection and time reversal symmetries can be exploited, allowing for greater control of transport and correlations within quantum materials. Two theoretical physicists, from the University of Exeter (United Kingdom) and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (in...
PHYSICS
Science Daily

Shining new light on elusive flying bats

How can we understand the activity of wild bats? Mostly soundless, flying in the dark, bats feed at night and evade our senses. Many bats can use echolocation to hunt and can avoid the traditional nets used to capture them; those that do not "echolocate" cannot be detected by ultrasound bat detectors. Now, an international research team led by the University of Göttingen has developed a new method "bat point counts" by combining modern sensing technologies -- thermal, ultrasonic and near-infrared -- to detect, identify and count all bats flying around in a certain range. This new non-invasive method allows scientists to better understand bat behaviour and populations, which should lead to better informed conservation science. The results were published in the journal Ecology and Evolution.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Building a human body through gastrulation

Most animals are bilaterally symmetrical and are organized using two basic coordinate systems. The first gives cells spatial identities along the anteroposterior (head-to-tail) and dorsoventral (back-to-front) axes. The second organizes cells into groups (i.e., germ layers). In most animals, including humans, there are three germ layers: the ectoderm (source of the skin, nervous system, eyes, etc.), the mesoderm (source of the muscles, bones, vessels, etc.) and the endoderm (source of the intestines, lungs, liver, pancreas, etc.). One of the most critical periods of development happens when a small number of pluripotent and dividing cells initiate the differentiation process in these two coordinate systems. In human development, this occurs at approximately two weeks after fertilization through a process called gastrulation and is associated with an embryonic structure called the primitive streak -- a structure in early development that initiates bilateral symmetry and germ layer formation. Like water flowing down the side of a mountain, a gastrulating cell embarks on a journal of no return, culminating in its terminal differentiation into one of several hundred cell lineages that make up human tissues and organs.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Harnessing the organization of the cell surface

Biological cells have multiple functions, and they need to communicate with each other to coordinate them. Molecules on the cell surface are central to this process. For decades, biologists have been studying such surface proteins and it is becoming increasingly clear that not only their presence but also their organisation on the cell's surface is crucial to the function of a cell.
CANCER
Science Daily

Exploring carbon storage deep beneath the seabed

Pools of salty water (brine) trapped beneath the seabed offer an unparalleled opportunity to sequester carbon and keep it trapped for millennia. Yet research in this area remains rudimentary, as little is known about the way sodium chloride (salt) behaves when it's combined with carbon dioxide several kilometres beneath the surface of the earth, where conditions of heat and pressure are extreme.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Green information technologies: Superconductivity meets spintronics

When two superconducting regions are separated by a strip of non-superconducting material, a special quantum effect can occur, coupling both regions: The Josephson effect. If the spacer material is a half-metal ferromagnet novel implications for spintronic applications arise. An international team has now for the first time designed a material system that exhibits an unusually long-range Josephson effect: Here, regions of superconducting YBa2Cu3O7 are separated by a region of half-metallic, ferromagnetic manganite (La2/3Sr1/3MnO3) one micron wide.
SCIENCE

