Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James cleared to return after NBA says he had two negative COVID-19 tests

LeBron James was ejected from the LA Lakers' 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after a clash that left Isaiah Stewart bleeding above the right eye lead to an on-court brawl. James caught Stewart with a blow to the right side of his face as the two battled for position on a free throw early in the third quarter. The two were immediately separated by teammates, but Stewart became enraged as blood began to stream down his face.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO