If the only place you buy your wired earbuds is by the checkout line at a drugstore, you might assume that they’re all built cheaply, sound bad and are practically disposable. But, the best wired earbuds are actually built to keep up with wireless earbuds and even headphones. Besides affordability, there are actually several key benefits to owning a pair of wired earbuds, which set them apart from their wireless counterparts. Some obvious benefits of wired earbuds are: They are much harder to lose They don’t need to be recharged They actually have better sound than wireless earbuds. To the last point, some of the...

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO