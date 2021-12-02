ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Divided Heaven: “Beginning of the End”

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger/songwriter Divided Heaven have released another track off of his upcoming album titled Oblivion....

Punknews.org

Petrol Girls announce UK tour

Petrol Girls have announced UK tour dates for March 2022. The band released their album Cut & Stitch in 2019. Check out the dates below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Bandaid Brigade working on second record

Bandaid Brigade are now recording their second album. The band posted on social media and stated that they are entering the studio to record the release after several aborted sessions. You can see the post below.
ROCK MUSIC
Punknews.org

The Berman Hour Podcast interview with Lucas Rinz (OBLivION series)

We are so pleased to bring you another special episode with The Berman Hour podcast. We are teaming up to present a exclusive first for Into OBLivION, a podcast series where singer/songwriter Jeff Berman aka Divided Heaven will be interviewing the folks involved in making his upcoming album, Oblivion. For the next few weeks we will be dropping interviews with producers Charlie Stavish, Frank Turner, Tim van Doorn; engineers Mike Bardzik and Bradley Riot; guest musicians Randy Moore, Jess Guise, Jen 'Pop' Razavi and more. Oblivion will be out February 2022 through A-F Records and Gunner Records. The release is available for pre-order, you can click here to grab your copy.
MUSIC
Stereogum

JennyLee – “Tickles” & “Heart Tax”

Jenny Lee Lindberg plays bass and sings in Warpaint, and she also sometimes releases her own music under the name JennyLee. In October, JennyLee unveiled her first new music since her 2015 album Right On!. Her next stuff wouldn’t be an album. Instead, she’d release a series of limited-edition 7″ singles, using her own abstract paintings as cover art. JennyLee kicked off that enterprise with “Newtopia,” and today, she’s shared another two songs.
THEATER & DANCE
Person
Frank Turner
Punknews.org

Comeback Kid releases “Crossed” video

Comeback Kid have released a video for their new song "Crossed". The song features Joe Duplantier of Gojira and is off their upcoming album Heavy Steps out January 21 via Nuclear Blast and New Damage Records. The band will be touring the US with No Warning, Zulu and Scowl starting next week. They will also be touring Europe and the UK in 2022 and touring Ontario and Western Canada with Cancer Bats in spring 2022. Comeback Kid released Outsider in 2017. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Loudwire

See the 2021 Spotify Wrapped Stats for 50 Rock + Metal Artists

Spotify has officially unveiled their Wrapped feature for 2021 and both fans and artists have been flooding social media with their music listening and streaming stats. It's always fun reflecting on the last year and we've compiled 50 rock and metal artists who have shared their Wrapped stats. For artists,...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Check out these hidden gems from 2021!

It can be nearly impossible to keep track of all of the music released in a year, especially in a year filled with so many great releases like 2021. It is inevitable that some EPs and LPs will get more attention than others and some you might’ve missed entirely. But not to worry! The Punknews writers are here and they have rounded up some killer releases that they felt didn’t get enough attention this year. There are albums that will take you on a journey, albums that will make you want to dance, albums that will make you feel like you can take on the universe and that’s just a start.
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Steve Vai Announces New Album, Inviolate

Electric guitar wizard Steve Vai has announced his long-awaited, highly-anticipated 10th studio album. Titled Inviolate, it's set for a January 28 release. It's Vai's first studio album since 2016’s Modern Primitive, and will feature the previously released singles "Candle Power" – which boasts the guitarist's radical, "joint shifting" technique – and "Knappsack."
ROCK MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour With Judas Priest To 2023

Ozzy Osbourne is going on tour, but it won’t be until 2023. The icon announced today via Twitter the decision:. This comes weeks after an announcement that Osbourne is working on another solo record. His last full-length album came in February 2020, right before the pandemic. The record released a slew of singles – “It’s a Raid” ft. Post Malone, “Straight to Hell”, and Under the Graveyard. The record was met with critical acclaim, spurring a five star review from NME.
MUSIC
Amadhia

Fine Place, “This New Heaven”

More than just a mere side project, the self-assured debut from Fine Place sounds like the album Frankie Rose has been threatening to make for nearly a decade now. It started with her solo breakthrough Interstellar, a stone-cold stunner that shook off the shackles of Rose’s previous bands (Crystal Stilts, Vivian Girls, Dum Dum Girls) with confidence and a clear vision: melancholic rock music that doesn’t rely on reverb and mood-altering melodies so much as bathe in them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Punknews.org

The Chats/Chubby And The Gang/Dennis Cometti (EU/UK)

The Chats will be touring Europe and the UK in March. Chubby and The Gang will be joining them on their UK and Ireland dates and Dennis Cometti will be joining them on all dates. The Chats will be touring North America in April and last released High Risk Behaviour in 2020. Check out the dates below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Keep on Truckin’

Looks at the positive side of life. And of course, Miller’s perspective of “positive” means that the album opens with an answering machine message from the police stating that Miller is in the hospital due to alcohol poisoning only for Miller to scream “FML… I want to kill myself!” All of that being said, it is a sunnier release, though thankfully the band retains their claws.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Check out the new track by David Heatley!

Today, we are getting sophisticated as we debut the new track by David Heatley!. You might better know Heatley as one of the regular cartoonists for a little publication called The New Yorker… maybe you've heard of it? But, what you might not know, is that Heatley has been kicking out the jams with bands since the early '90s Shimmy Disc days with his band Velvet Cactus Society.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Watch the new video by Rauli V!

Today we are excited to bring you the premiere of the new video from Baltimore/DC based alternative rock singer-songwriter Rauli V! The video is for his new song "Problems". Speaking to Punknews Rauli V said of the song,. "I’ve spent so much of this year trying to escape my baggage...
MUSIC
boisestatepublicradio.org

The 50 Best Albums of 2021

If the year presently coming to a close was a dance, it'd be a hesitant shuffle, tentative steps toward — or heyyyy, maybe away from? — an uncertain future. So maybe that's why, when we sat down together to discuss which albums we loved the most over the course of 2021, NPR Music's staff and contributors found ourselves drawn to albums by artists making breakthroughs, moving forward with clarity, without balking at the obstacles falling in their way. Our list of the year's 50 best is topped by an album that was unmatched in concept, songwriting or performance, but it had so much good company. Everywhere on this list you'll find the thrill of artistic revelation, musicians finding themselves, willing something new into reality. There's plenty of fun, but little escapism. Many of these albums are stacked with great songs, but these aren't snacks. Even when slight they are composed, with a sense of purpose. This is nourishment. Look around. You'll find something fortifying to build you up for the road ahead. (As a bonus, you can find our list of the 100 Best Songs of 2021 here.)
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Moses Sumney Reimagine Himself on ‘In Bloom (In the Woods)’

Moses Sumney has released a new version of his song “In Bloom.” The delicate, stripped-down track, titled “In Bloom (In the Woods),” is from the musician’s upcoming album and film Live From Blacklachia. The film, due out Dec. 10, captures a one-take performance Sumney did in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina. Sumney directed the film, which features performances of 14 songs, himself. The original version of “In Bloom” comes off Sumney’s 2020 album Græ. Græ marked Sumney’s second studio album and was released in two parts last year, the first in February and the second in May. It followed...
MUSIC

