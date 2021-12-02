Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban buys Texas town to help friend in need

Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, has carried out an incredible act of kindness.

In order to help an ailing friend, he has bought a small town in Navarro County called Mustang.

When KRLD asked him why Cuban simply said: "I have a friend who was dying and he asked me to buy it from him so his family would have some money - So I did."

According to the Dallas Morning News , the 77-acre town of Mustang is around 55 miles south of Dallas. Per the most recent census, just 23 people call it home.

Cuban added that he doesn't have any plans for it yet.

