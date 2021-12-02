ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trailer Watch: Gloria Calderón Kellett Tackles the Holidays “With Love”

By Laura Berger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGloria Calderón Kellett is back with another multi-generational story led by Latinx characters. A trailer has dropped for “With Love,” the latest project from the co-creator of Netflix’s “One Day at a Time” reboot. The holiday-themed...

reef2rainforest.com

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for PUFF

Follow a baby pufferfish through a vibrant coral reef as he learns to survive and thrive through his first year of life – an extraordinary journey for a little fish that starts out smaller than a human fingernail. For the first time, scientists, cinematographers, and documentary filmmakers have combined their skills to transport us into Puff’s tiny world – a world where drama unfolds on scales too fast, too slow, or too small for the human eye to perceive.
ANIMALS
Bossip

BOSSIP Movie Guide Holiday Edition: This Thanksgiving We Gathered Up Our Gang To Watch ‘Love Hard’ And ‘CODA’

‘Tis the season for sweaters, warm drinks, and oh yeah, family films like ‘CODA’ and holiday rom-com’s Like ‘Love Hard’!. Thanksgiving has arrived which means lots of free time to bond with family and friends and what better way to avoid awkward conversations and confrontations than to sit down together and watch some good movies. We gathered up our gang of film fanatics, including BOSSIP Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden and comedians Stephon Bishop and Courtney Bledsoe to watch ‘CODA,’ which is currently streaming on Apple TV+ and ‘Love Hard,’ which is available on Netflix.
MOVIES
Daily Californian

‘Love Hard’ is hard to watch, offering not much to love

Despite currently being one of the most popular movies on Netflix, “Love Hard” remains a cheesy take on classic rom-coms with its predictable plot, offering very few surprises that deviate from other romantic comedy tropes. While it’s almost painstakingly generic, this Christmas love story provides just enough satisfaction for audiences this holiday season.
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

Second Trailer for D.J. Caruso's 1850 Romance Film 'Redeeming Love'

"You have no idea who she is!" Universal Pictures has debuted the second trailer for the film Redeeming Love, a passionate romance story from filmmaker D.J. Caruso and adapted from Francine Rivers' novel of the same name. Redeeming Love is a powerful retelling of the biblical book of Hosea against the backdrop of the California Gold Rush of 1850. Abigail Cowen and Tom Lewis co-star as Angel and Michael, the two young lovers are the center of this story of love against all odds, as they connect despite their differences. Opening in early 2022 in theaters. "Redeeming Love shows there is no brokenness that love can't heal." The ensemble cast also includes Famke Janssen, Logan Marshall-Green, Nina Dobrev, Livi Birch, Eric Dane, Brandon Auret, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, and Josh Taylor. This looks like a passionate story of true love, but the religious aspects seem overwhelming. Enough to turn me away from wanting to watch this.
MOVIES
conwaydailysun.com

‘With Love’ Trailer Teases Romantic Woes for the Diaz Family (VIDEO)

The full trailer for Amazon Prime Video‘s With Love has arrived just in time before its December 17 premiere. The multi-holiday romantic comedy series from writer and creator Gloria Calderón Kellett (One Day at a Time) tells the story of the Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge Jr. who are on a mission to find love and purpose amid the festive seasons. Each of the five episodes focuses on Lily and Jorge Jr. along with the entire Diaz family as they navigate romantic highs and lows.
TV SERIES
Hollywood News

New trailer for Prime Video original series ‘With Love’

Prime Video has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming series, WIth Love which will premiere on the service in December. All of the episodes are written and executive produced by Gloria Calderón, and land on 17th December. This new limited series on Prime Video stars Emeraude Toubia, Mark...
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘With Love’ Releases Official Trailer

There’s some stuff you already know is going to work for you even before the trailer comes out. For us, With Love was one of those things. Gloria Calderón Kellet? Emeraude Tobia? Mark Indelicato? Like, we were in before we even knew what it was about. And then we read what it was about, and out excitement level went through the roof. Which, at this point, means you should just IMAGINE how excited we are right now considering the official trailer is out.
TV & VIDEOS
FANGORIA

Watch The Trailer For New Slasher LAST OF THE GRADS

The Coast to Coast Killer is slashing their way through a high school and into theaters this week. Last of the Grads focuses on a class of graduating high school seniors, spending the night at their annual school lock-in, as the Coast to Coast Killer wreaks havoc on their festivities. From first time writers and directors Jay Jenkins and Collin Kliewe and starring newcomers Jessica Lang, Jennings Brower, Sara Eklund, and Youtuber Charles White Jr. (aka Cr1TiKaL).
MOVIES
FANGORIA

Watch The Trailer For Talal Selhami's ACHOURA

Franco–Moroccan director Talal Selhami brings a Moroccan legend to life in the upcoming Achoura. The story centers on four friends, reconnecting as adults after one of them who disappeared 25 years ago, suddenly comes back into their lives. Together, they will have to remember and confront the terrifying events of their childhood and fight a monstrous creature born of a horrible legend.
MOVIES
First Showing

Trailer for Sterlin Harjo's Doc 'Love and Fury' Profiling Native Artists

"What kind of story do you want to tell, and how important is it to you?" Array has unveiled a trailer for the documentary film Love and Fury, which initially premiered last year at the prestigious Hot Docs Film Festival. It was also an official selection of the Seattle International Film Festival, imagineNATIVE Film and Media Arts Festival, Virginia Film Festival and DeadCenter Film Festival. Love and Fury chronicles a cadre of Native artists as they work to amplify indigenous creativity in a post-colonial world and navigate their careers without seeking permission. Made by Native American filmmaker Sterlin Harjo, also of this year's "Reservation Dogs" series on FX. "This lovingly made film explores the complex artistry of multiple Native American artists' while offering texture, nuance and insight into Native identities and perspectives." Enjoy.
MOVIES
womenandhollywood.com

Pick of the Day: “Adrienne”

I saw “Waitress” at an art-house theater when I was in high school, and it instantly became one of my favorite movies. A few months after seeing the bittersweet dramedy about a pregnant woman trying to transform her life, I chose to commemorate the film’s director, Adrienne Shelly, for my Día de los Muertos project for Spanish class.
MOVIES
southernthing.com

Watch the first trailer for 'Yellowstone' prequel series '1883'

We're finally getting a look at the early Dutton family in the first trailer for Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" prequel. Here's the most popular Christmas song in every state. December 03 | 2021. Everybody has a favorite Christmas song -- and, apparently, every state does too. Keep reading... Watch trailer for...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Undone’ Is a Stunning, Time-Bending TV Magic Trick

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch ‘Undone’: Amazon Prime Video It seems like one of the biggest hurdles in telling a story that plays with time and space isn’t the nightmare of logistics or coming up with the specific rules that make your version of a story work. It’s pinpointing the tiny details and phrases that take on some profound, mystical meaning when they get repeated over and over again. In “Undone,” one of those things is a set of keys. Tossed on a table, disappeared, grabbed from sight and reappearing again....
TV SERIES
FANGORIA

Deep Sea Horror: Watch The Trailer For THE SUPERDEEP Now

Anything that involves humans occupying space miles and miles beneath the ocean's surface is instantly inherently unsettling. The Superdeep centers on the Russian Kola Superdeep Borehole, a real-life drilling project, which is apparently the deepest hole we've ever dug. We can hear Dr. Ian Malcolm now, "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should." But we digress. The movie centers on the largest drilling project in the world, unexplained sounds "resembling screams and moans" are discovered after drilling about seven miles into the Earth's crust, and a team of scientists and military personnel set out to investigate. (Was sealing it back up not an option?) No spoilers, but there was a point in the trailer that nearly made me spit out a mouthful of pretzel. So of course we are very excited to share with you now.
MOVIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES

