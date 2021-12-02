Trailer Watch: Gloria Calderón Kellett Tackles the Holidays “With Love”

Anything that involves humans occupying space miles and miles beneath the ocean's surface is instantly inherently unsettling. The Superdeep centers on the Russian Kola Superdeep Borehole, a real-life drilling project, which is apparently the deepest hole we've ever dug. We can hear Dr. Ian Malcolm now, "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should." But we digress. The movie centers on the largest drilling project in the world, unexplained sounds "resembling screams and moans" are discovered after drilling about seven miles into the Earth's crust, and a team of scientists and military personnel set out to investigate. (Was sealing it back up not an option?) No spoilers, but there was a point in the trailer that nearly made me spit out a mouthful of pretzel. So of course we are very excited to share with you now.

MOVIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO