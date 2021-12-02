James F. Cochran

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle mourned the loss of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kan.), who died early Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement on Sunday that Dole had died that morning in his sleep. The former senator revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and would be undergoing treatment.
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread to about one-third of U.S. states, but the Delta version remains the majority of COVID-19 infections as cases rise nationwide, U.S. health officials said on Sunday. Though the emergence of the new variant has caused alarm worldwide,...
(CNN) — A 65-year-old man has publicly identified himself as the person law enforcement says helped the fugitive parents of the alleged Michigan school shooter into the building where they were later arrested. James and Jennifer Crumbley are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the...
LUMAJANG, Indonesia — At least 13 people are dead and seven are missing after a deadly eruption of the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java, officials said Sunday. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick columns of ash more than 40,000 feet...
Former Georgia Republican Senator David Perdue is expected to soon launch a bid for governor of Georgia, according to a source familiar with the matter, setting up a high-stakes primary challenge against incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp. Perdue's decision comes just days after Stacey Abrams launched her campaign for governor...
Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, announced Wednesday that she's running again in 2022. Abrams' long-awaited decision will set up a high-profile race in one of the marquee battleground states during the midterm elections. Her announcement highlighted much of the work that she has done since she lost her bid in 2018.
Michigan authorities are moving forward with a broad investigation into Tuesday's school shooting, including a probe into the possibility of an accomplice to the suspect's parents and of the actions taken after school officials were warned about the teen's allegedly disturbing behavior. Appearing on video Saturday morning, parents James and...
Iran has walked back all concessions it made in previous negotiations on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal but is insisting on pocketing compromises from other governments while issuing fresh demands, a senior U.S. official told reporters on Saturday. Iran’s aggressive stance at the talks this week in Vienna with world...
