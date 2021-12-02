ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Vice President Is In Town And It Could Affect Your Commute Into Work

By clane
country1037fm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you come into work later on in the morning, do not forget the Vice President is in town and it could change your route...

country1037fm.com

Shvyrvacsen
1d ago

Are we supposed to care that she's here? I'm sure that someone wouldnt mind showing her the door to get the heck out of our state.

New York Post

Potential 2024 rivals Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg in joint trip to NC

Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will make a joint trip to North Carolina this week amid reports on their allies clashing in anticipation of a 2024 Democratic primary face-off. Harris, 57, and Buttigieg, 39, will visit Charlotte on Thursday to promote President Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan...
Rock Hill Herald

Full video: Vice President Kamala Harris speaking in Charlotte

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Charlotte’s South End Thursday morning, touring the city’s operations hub for electric buses. Joining Harris were North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, a Charlotte Democrat. Harris delivered remarks at 11:55 a.m., as did Buttigieg.
Fox News

Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
The Independent

Michigan election official who refused to certify result for Biden dies of Covid

A local elected official in Michigan who refused to certify the 2020 election result and President Joe Biden’s victory has died of Covid-19. William Hartmann sat on the board of canvassers for Wayne County, which includes heavily Democratic Detroit. Last year, he and fellow Republican member Monica Palmer initially voted against certifying the election results, creating a tie on the board. They later reversed course and certified the election results and Mr Hartmann said he did so after assurances there would be a post-election audit. This came despite the fact that Mr Biden beat former President Donald Trump overwhelmingly...
